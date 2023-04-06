scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Shrenu Parikh hints at impending twists as 'Maitree' takes a 6-year leap

Shrenu Parikh is excited about the six-year leap that her show 'Maitree' is about to take and said that there will be more twists

By Agency News Desk
Shrenu Parikh hints at impending twists as 'Maitree' takes a 6-year leap
Shrenu Parikh hints at impending twists as 'Maitree' takes a 6-year leap

TV actress Shrenu Parikh is excited about the six-year leap that her show ‘Maitree’ is about to take and said that there will be more twists for the audience to look forward to as her co-star Bhaweeka Chaudhary will be coming out of coma.

Shrenu said: “This six-year leap is definitely going to bring in a lot of twists and turns in the story which will entertain the audience thoroughly. I am really excited that we have again started shooting with Bhaweeka. I must say, all of us really missed working with her properly, because she was in a coma on the track, she didn’t have many scenes with us. But now we all are going to shoot full-fledged scenes with her.”

‘Maitree’ is a story of two best friends who are more like sisters, Maitree (Shrenu) and Nandini (Bhaweeka). In the ongoing track, Nandini is shown to be in coma and her friend Maitree is taking care of her son Nandish. He is attached to Maitree a lot. However, when Nandini comes out of the coma, it will be interesting to watch how the life and relationship dynamics of Maitree, Nandish, and Ashish (Namish Taneja) will change.

Bhaweeka added: “Post this leap, viewers will get to watch an altogether new avatar of Nandini. Her entry into their life will turn their world upside down. On top of it, I will be shooting with a kid, so that is even more challenging and exciting. This is the second time I will be playing the role of a mother; I just hope I manage to do justice to this new dimension of my character.

‘Maitree’ airs on Zee TV.

Previous article
Megha Ray says her character in 'Sapnon Ki Chhalaang' relates to gen Z
Next article
Google's new policy to let users delete their account data from app
This May Also Interest You
News

Director Om Raut visit Karmanghat Hanuman Temple to seek blessings for Adipurush

News

Dia Mirza lends her voice to UN documentary 'Big Ocean States'

Technology

Google's new policy to let users delete their account data from app

News

Megha Ray says her character in 'Sapnon Ki Chhalaang' relates to gen Z

Technology

Like-minded nations must address safe Internet challenges together: MoS IT

Health & Lifestyle

Climate change can drive global outbreaks in dengue, Chikungunya: WHO

Fashion & Lifestyle

BTS SUGA named NBA brand ambassador

Technology

Apple Store Online launches dedicated support for SMEs in India

Sports

Governing Body approves Kalikesh N Singh Deo taking over charge at NRAI

Sports

Harris has a really strong record in England: Chief selector provides hint on Australia's next Test opener

Health & Lifestyle

76% UP schoolchildren suffer from medical condition

Health & Lifestyle

Congress leader EVKS Elangovan tests Covid negative, discharged from hospital

News

MAMI flags off Year Round Programme with Colorists' Workshop

Technology

NASA's Ingenuity Mars helicopter goes faster, higher on 49th flight

Technology

5 automakers to recall over 23K vehicles over faulty parts

Technology

Ready to roll out cutting-edge tech, innovation with 5G range: iQOO's Nipun Marya

Technology

Quick commerce platform Dunzo lays off 30% of its workforce

Technology

UPI emerges as 2nd most popular mode to repay digital loans: Report

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US