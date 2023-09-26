scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Shubhangi Atre recollects how her family used to host over 100 guests during Ganeshotsav

Shubhangi Atre, who essays the role of Angoori Bhabi in the superhit television show ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’, reminisced about the Ganpati celebrations in her hometown of Indore

By Agency News Desk
Shubhangi Atre recollects how her family used to host over 100 guests during Ganeshotsav
Shubhangi Atre recollects how her family used to host over 100 guests during Ganeshotsav _ pic courtesy news agency

Actress Shubhangi Atre, who essays the role of Angoori Bhabi in the superhit television show ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’, reminisced about the Ganpati celebrations in her hometown of Indore. The actress recollected how her family used to host 100-150 relatives during the festivities and the kind of delicacies that were made to celebrate the festive spirit.

She said: “Ganpati Bappa holds a unique place in my heart. Through all the ups and downs of my life, he’s been my go-to, like an elder brother you confide in, knowing he’ll reassure you, saying, ‘Don’t worry, I’m here for you’. Bappa has been a cherished guest in our ancestral home for as long as I can remember, and those days bring unparalleled joy to our family when he graces our home for one and a half days.”

She further mentioned: “The preparations for this special occasion used to kick off two weeks in advance, with my father and sisters overseeing the creative aspects. I remember how we’d all rise early, dressed in traditional attire, to perform the prati sthapna and the morning aarti. Our guests would start arriving in the morning, and in keeping with tradition, we would host around 100-150 relatives and friends.”

“With the loving help of my sisters and mother, we would painstakingly prepare traditional delicacies like modak, ladoo, malpua, and kheer for Bappa and our esteemed guests,” she added.

‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’ airs on &TV.

9
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Helen Flanagan hits back as trolls target her over glamorous transformation
Next article
Popcorn munching blockbusters have destroyed Hollywood, says Martin Scorsese
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US