scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Siblings Day: Bhaweeka Chaudhary enjoys every moment spent with her brother

Bhaweeka Chaudhary, who essays the role of Nandini in the show 'Maitree', feels having siblings is like a blessing as they are best friends with whom one shares a bond of love and care, as they also tease and embarrass each other.

By Agency News Desk
Siblings Day Bhaweeka Chaudhary enjoys every moment spent with her brother
Siblings Day Bhaweeka Chaudhary enjoys every moment spent with her brother

TV actress Bhaweeka Chaudhary, who essays the role of Nandini in the show ‘Maitree’, feels having siblings is like a blessing as they are best friends with whom one shares a bond of love and care, as they also tease and embarrass each other.

On Siblings Day, Bhaweeka spoke about her relationship with her brother Abhinav and she said that while staying apart, they make sure to connect through video calls or messages.

Bhaweeka said: “Having a sibling is indeed a blessing, and when at times your parents don’t get you, your sibling gets you. My brother Abhinav means the world to me, initially just like any other brother and sister we used to fight a lot, but now it is totally opposite. Now, we can’t live without each other, we have to connect via text or call when we can’t meet and have each other’s support.”

The actress has worked in TV shows such as ‘Swaran Ghar’, ‘Baalveer Returns’, ‘Humkadam’, and many more.

Bhaweeka added: “I remember when we were kids, we used to save each other from getting scolded by mom, so that we didn’t have to study.”

Lastly, she talked about her relationship with her co-actor Shrenu Parikh in the show and added that she is also like a sister to her. “In fact, Shrenu Parikh, my Maitree show co-actor, is indeed like a sister to me. I am very grateful to have them in my life.”

Previous article
Raghav Juyal juggled 2 projects while shooting for 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'
Next article
WHO's new Covid update on vax threaten demand, revenues, says report
This May Also Interest You
News

Rupali Ganguly: 'It took me twenty-two years to be where I am today'

News

Anil Kapoor works out in -110 degrees, says it is time for 'Sexy at 60'

Sports

IPL 2023: Rahul Tripathi's knock takes pressure off the batting unit, opines SRH skipper Aiden Markram

News

YouTube rolls out 'sleep timer' in Music app

Technology

IIT-K partners with defence PSU to focus on innovation

News

Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha to return with season 2 of audio series 'Virus 2062'

Technology

Digital health pioneer Pear Therapeutics files for bankruptcy, lays off workers

Technology

US tech firm Eventbrite to hire 120 for its development centre in India

News

Mrunal Thakur loves taking chances and is 'glad' her choices paid off

Fashion and Lifestyle

Shah Rukh Khan meets Acid attack survivors

Technology

Over 24,250 Indian techies lose jobs at 84 startups to date

Health & Lifestyle

WHO's new Covid update on vax threaten demand, revenues, says report

News

Raghav Juyal juggled 2 projects while shooting for 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

Fashion and Lifestyle

Priyanka Chopra shares inside pictures Mom-Daughter moments on their first Easter together

Sports

IPL 2023: KL Rahul will aim to play a big inning but with rapid approach, says Ravi Shastri

Health & Lifestyle

Did you know a good night sleep may keep asthma at bay

Fashion n Lifestyle

Asim Riaz leaves for Umrah with brother Umar Riaz during the holy month of Ramadan

News

Ayushmann Khurrana to embark on an eight-city US tour in July

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US