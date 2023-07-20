scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Sneha Wagh gets nostalgic as she bonds with Myra in 'Neerja': Wish to have daughter like her

Sneha Wagh went down the memory lane, and fondly remembered her childhood days, as she plays a mother to child actor Myra Vaikul in 'Neerja'

By Agency News Desk
Sneha Wagh gets nostalgic as she bonds with Myra in 'Neerja'
Sneha Wagh and Myra Vaikul,

Actress Sneha Wagh went down the memory lane, and fondly remembered her childhood days, as she plays a mother to child actor Myra Vaikul in ‘Neerja’, and wished to have a daughter like her in real life.

Sneha confessed that she was just as energetic and inquisitive as Myra. ‘Neerja… Ek Nayi Pehchaan’ shows adorable bond between Protima (played by Sneha) and her daughter Neerja (played by Myra).

The social drama traces the journey of Protima, a sex worker who will do anything to secure a bright future for her daughter Neerja, and protect her from Didun (played by Kamya Panjabi), the madam of Kolkata’s red-light area, Sonagachi, where they reside.

Reminiscing about her childhood, Sneha reveals, “As an actor, I’m happy to walk on the road less travelled and be part of stories that are told with sensitivity and the intention to make an impact.”

“One of the highlights of working on this show is the chance to witness the brilliance of my reel daughter Neerja essayed by Myra. I got to live my childhood again through Myra. She has the same innocence, curiosity, and drive to learn new things. I felt waves of nostalgia with every scene that I shot with her and every time she made me smile with her spot-on observation,” she said.

Sneha revealed that her childhood was a series of unforgettable adventures.

“I was like Myra – ready to live the moment to the fullest. This experience took me back to my days in school and showed me how my childhood experiences have shaped my life as an adult. I am very proud of this girl, and I have no doubt that she will shine wherever she goes. It would mean the world to me to have a daughter like Neerja in real life,” she added.

‘Neerja… Ek Nayi Pehchaan’ airs on Colors.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
John Boyega says, he's open to doing more 'Star Wars' projects
Next article
Jasleen Royal calls 'Heeriye' her 'passion project', crafted it from scratch
This May Also Interest You
Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Kerr-less Australia edge Ireland 1-0

Sports

Punjab Football Club sign three youngsters ahead of 2023-24 season

Sports

Women's Ashes points system could be tweaked, feels England pacer Kate Cross

Sports

UTT : Manika Batra hands Bengaluru Smashers first win of season 4

Sports

Asia Cup 2023: ACC and PCB officials to inspect venues in Sri Lanka

Sports

2nd Test, Day 1: Rohit, Yashasvi slam fifties; take India to 121/0 at lunch against West Indies

News

Mrunal Thakur says Vijay Deverakonda brings a great spark on screen with each of his roles

Sports

Sakshi Malik criticises WFI ad-hoc panel's decision to exempt Vinesh, Bajrang from Asian Games selection trials

Sports

Dubai Sports Council motivates awareness programs on Dangers of Doping

Sports

‘It Takes One Day’ to achieve glory: the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023!

Technology

Microwaving food containers can expose you to toxic nanoplastics: Study

Sports

AIFF should bear the cost to send football teams to Asiad if govt agrees: Bhaichung

News

How Taylor Swift weaved emotion into ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’

Sports

ISSF Junior Worlds: Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu poised to make RFP finals cut

News

‘The Elephant Whisperers’ premieres at Rashtrapati Bhavan

News

BBC Player and BBC Kids to make a grand entry into India

News

When James Cameron warned of potential dangers of advancing AI

News

When Sharad Malhotra stood at actual signal dressed up as eunuch for ‘Honey Trap Squad’

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US