scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Sneha Wagh, Kamya Panjabi roped in for upcoming show 'Neerja…Ek Nayi Pehchaan'

Sneha Wagh and Kamya Panjabi have been roped in for the upcoming drama 'Neerja...Ek Nayi Pehchaan'.

By Agency News Desk
Sneha Wagh, Kamya Panjabi roped in for upcoming show 'Neerja...Ek Nayi Pehchaan'
Sneha Wagh, Kamya Panjabi roped in for upcoming show 'Neerja...Ek Nayi Pehchaan'

Popular television actresses Sneha Wagh and Kamya Panjabi have been roped in for the upcoming drama ‘Neerja…Ek Nayi Pehchaan’.

The show revolves around the mother-daughter duo who belong to Kolkata’s Sonagachi. Despite facing numerous challenges, Neerja’s mother, Protima is determined to provide her daughter a chance at a better life, and is safeguarding her from the madam of Sonagachi, Didun.

Set to be seen essaying the role of Protima, Sneha said, “I am thrilled to take on the role of Protima in ‘Neerja…Ek Nayi Pehchaan’, who strives to provide her daughter with the best upbringing possible.”

“Protima’s love for her daughter Neerja and the bond the two share is truly inspiring. In the show, the challenges and hurtful reality of the area where the mother and daughter are staying are very complicated. She’s determined to shield her daughter Neerja from the hardships that she herself had to endure in the harsh world.”

Kamya says ‘Neerja…Ek Nayi Pehchaan’ offers an endearing story that revolves around a mother and daughter who strive to escape the perils of Sonagachi.

“My character Didun, the madam of the brothel, observes Protima and her daughter as they dream of a better life. It’s a complex character, and I hope to do justice to it. I’m excited for the viewers to watch the show and shower their love on it.”

‘Neerja…Ek Nayi Pehchaan’ will air soon on Colors.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Raghav Juyal got Rs 1.2 cr for 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'
Next article
Emily Ratajkowski waiting for 'right' woman to date
This May Also Interest You
News

Smriti Irani shares her 25-yr-old advertisement on menstrual hygiene

News

Rs 35 cr set to be constructed for Salman-SRK's sequence in 'Tiger 3'

Health & Lifestyle

E-prescriptions in health utilities to help Bengal govt to preserve patient data

News

Nick Jonas says his wife Priyanka Chopra is a ‘boss’, praises ‘Citadel’ team

Sports

IPL 2023: The game was in our hands and we lost the game, admits SRH head coach Brian Lara

News

SRK-starrer 'Pathaan' becomes first Hindi film to release in Bangladesh post 1971

Technology

iPhone sales set new March quarter record at $51.3 bn: Tim Cook

News

(IANS Review) Zee5 show 'Fireflies: Parth Aur Jugnu' a perfect mix of magic & mythology! (IANS Rating: ***1/2)

Sports

La Liga: Betis take big step towards Europe, Espanyol drop deeper into trouble

News

Saiyami Kher pledges to support young female athletes

News

Amber Heard 'quits' Hollywood and moves to Madrid

Sports

IPL 2023: My heartbeat was touching 200, says KKR's Chakravarthy on his final over heroics against SRH

Fashion n Lifestyle

Sumbul Touqeer Khan slays in white traditional saree also flaunting her gajra

Technology

Big Tech has moral, legal responsibility to develop ethical AI: Kamala Harris

Technology

Accenture rejigs top India leadership, Chairperson Rekha Menon to retire

Fashion and Lifestyle

Alia Bhatt tells how she got ready for Met Gala

Sports

Madrid Open: Swiatek dominates Kudermetova to storm into final against Sabalenka

Technology

Shopify lays off 20% of its workforce, sells logistics biz

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US