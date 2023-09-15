Sonal Panwar turns desi girl in 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan': 'Made me feel like princess'

Actress Sonal Panwar, who plays the character of Malaika in the sitcom ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’, will be seen in a new avatar of a ‘desi girl’ in the show. The characters in the show frequently find themselves in hilarious situations, adopting new avatars to make the audience laugh.

Malaika’s (Sonal Panwar) transformation into a desi girl, will leave the audience pleasantly surprised.

Talking about her new look, Sonal shared: “My character in the show is of a tomboy and frequently gets frustrated by the antics of her elder sister and friend, whom she considers a bother, but she also playfully teases Kamlesh. She is one of the few level-headed individuals in the Singh household.”

“However, this time around, in the storyline, the viewers will be taken aback when they see me in an entirely different persona. For the first time, they will witness me embracing a complete desi look and exhibiting feminine traits,” she said.

Sonal further mentioned that this change takes place following an incident when a guy deeply upsets her by commenting on her boyish behaviour. To boost her confidence, Kate (Gazal Sood) gives Malaika a makeover and persuades Kamlesh (Sanjay Chaudhary) to disguise himself and take Malaika out on a date. The twist unfolds when she develops feelings for him.

The actress said: “In our show, there is always something thrilling and entertaining for our audience. I am confident that this storyline will leave our viewers in splits. I had an absolute blast shooting this track. I always wanted to portray the Desi Girl character. Putting on the costume, completing the makeup, and adding the accessories was a new experience for me. I was eager to showcase my glamorous avatar on screen.”

Sonal said she thoroughly enjoyed the dance, drama, and the glamorous appearance, calling it a delightful departure from the usual.

“However, in real life, my personality is akin to Malaika’s. I’m not accustomed to wearing sarees and salwar kameez, so transitioning into traditional attire was challenging and intriguing. Shooting my grooming and romantic dance sequences with Gazal Sood (Kate Singh) and Sanjay Chaudhary (Kamlesh) was fun,” she said.

“As a child, I loved the film ‘Princess Diaries’, and this track made me feel like a princess (laughs). I love dancing, and any storyline that involves dance sequences always brings me joy. I am sure people will love my Desi Girl avatar,” added Sonal.

In the current track, Rajesh (Geetanjali Mishra) and Bimlesh (Sapna Sikarwar) decide to have a great time with their husbands by going for picnics and movies. Meanwhile, Khodi (Sharad Vyas) proposes the idea of a family outing to Katori Amma (Himani Shivpuri). Unaware of Rajesh and Bimlesh’s secret plans, Katori Amma excitedly announces her outing idea.

However, Rajesh, Bimlesh, Happu, and Beni make an excuse and leave for their movie date. Malaika (Sonal Panwar), on the other hand, gets hurt by a guy’s comment.

To boost her morale, Kate (Gazal Sood) gives Malaika a make-over and requests Kamlesh (Sanjay Chaudhary) to disguise himself and take Malaika on a date. The twist occurs when Malaika and Amma ji get to know the truth.

‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’ airs on &TV.