Sonu Sood offers hearing-impaired 'Roadies' contestant a role in 'Fateh' during auditions

Sonu Sood recently offered a role to a hearing-impaired contestant named Shubham, in his film 'Fateh' during the auditions for Season 19 of 'MTV Roadies - 'Karm Ya Kaand'.

By Agency News Desk

Actor Sonu Sood, who is known for his charity during the Covid-19 pandemic, recently offered a role to a hearing-impaired contestant named Shubham, from Uttar Pradesh in his upcoming film ‘Fateh’ during the auditions for Season 19 of ‘MTV Roadies – ‘Karm Ya Kaand’.

‘Fateh’ is Sonu’s home production. The actor began hosting the reality show last year for its 18th season in South Africa. Though he holds a tough hand in ‘Roadies’, Sonu Sood has shown his compassionate side many times. This was most evident during the Covid-19 pandemic, when the actor and his team worked diligently, providing social, medical and financial aid to lakhs of migrant workers who were severely impacted.

His work during the pandemic was recognised for which he gained recognition from both the Delhi government and the United Nations Development Programme.

Sonu Sood has a varied career, having acted and produced many films though he is best known for his roles in films such as ‘Shaheed-E-Azam’, ‘Jodha Akbar’, ‘Dabangg’, ‘Singh is King’, ‘Kung Fu Yoga’, ‘Devi’ and most recently ‘Tamilarasan’.

‘MTV Roadies – ‘Karm Ya Kaand’ airs on MTV and is available to stream on JioCinema.

