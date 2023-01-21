scorecardresearch
Soundarya Sharma evicted from the house of 'Bigg Boss 16'

By News Bureau

Actress Soundarya Sharma has been shown the exit door from the ‘Bigg Boss 16’ just two weeks before the controversial reality show’s finale.

This week, Soundarya was nominated alongside Tina Datta, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Shalin Bhanot.

A tweet from The Khabri, a portal which shares exclusive details from the Salman Khan-hosted show read: “Exclusive and Confirmed. #SoundaryaSharma has been eliminated from the house.”

Soundarya’s eviction comes exactly a week after Sreejita De, Sajid Khan and Abdu Rozik’s exit from the show.

Currently in ‘Bigg Boss 16’, the contestants fighting for the trophy include Shalin Bhanot, Priyanka Choudhary, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Tina Datta, Archana Gautam, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer and Shiv Thakare.

The show was given a month’s extension and will now have its finale on February 12.

