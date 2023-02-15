scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Soundarya Sharma’s ‘Bade Din Se’ is all about celebrating love, togetherness

Soundarya Sharma was currently seen in the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 16', spoke about featuring in the music video 'Bade Din Se'.

By News Bureau

Soundarya Sharma, who made her acting debut with the movie ‘Ranchi Diaries’ and was currently seen in the popular reality show ‘Bigg Boss 16’, spoke about featuring in the music video ‘Bade Din Se’.

The lyrics and music are composed by music directors Sajid and Wajid Khan.

Talking about the romantic track sung by Muskaan and Altamash Faridi, Soundarya said: “I’m thrilled about it, especially since this is my first thing after coming out of the ‘Bigg Boss 16’ house. It’s a perfect romantic song about the belongingness of two lovers who wish to spend more time with each other.”

“The idea was to celebrate love and togetherness. The composition is beautiful. We worked hard for this, and it is one of the kinds of songs you would wish to hear on a loop.”

The music video was shot near the Indo-China border and in Sikkim. Soundarya said that it was a great working experience with Sajid and she felt fortunate as he considered her perfect for the music video.

She added: “Sajid ji reached out to me for the music video. He is a legend who is known for his impeccable work. He was delighted to have me on board. He mentioned how he was looking for an innocent, soft kind of face and how he thought I would be perfect for this song.”

“I hope I was able to give justice to him and all my fans who have supported me. I have received a lot of love from them for this music video, and I promise to deliver only the best for them in the coming days,” concluded the actress.

Previous article
Rebel Wilson pretended she had a 'secret admirer', sent herself flowers on V-Day
Next article
'Shiva bhakt' Shankar Mahadevan pays tribute to lord Shiva
This May Also Interest You
News

Srishti Singh to make her acting debut with 'Chashni'

News

Farhan to treat festival-goers with songs from 'Echoes' at VH1 SuperSonic

News

She says Prabhas’ hospitable nature is ‘insanely magnetic’

Health & Lifestyle

Having cancer not end of world, a phase that will pass: Experts

Technology

Space Technology Parks will ensure 'lift off' for the Indian space sector: ISpA

Technology

Over 1 mn people sign up for Bing with ChatGPT in 48 hours: Microsoft

News

Director Abhishek Kapoor on a hunt in central India! Know why??

News

Jay Mehta believes in creating strong & entertaining content

News

Anchal Sahu: Fame comes at a price, for me it was letting go of school life

News

Kamya Panjabi to play antagonist in ‘Raazz Mahal’

Fashion & Lifestyle

What is Britney Spears private romantic message for hubby Sam Asghari

News

Poonam Rajput roped in Anurag Kashyap’s short film ‘Chaar Chappalein’

Technology

Tweetbot's creators bring 'Edit Posts' feature to their Mastodon client

Technology

AI performs poorly in detecting Covid by listening to cough: Study

Fashion and Lifestyle

Shah Rukh Khan’s kids impressed with his ‘damn cool body’ in ‘Pathaan’

News

'MasterChef India': Chef Manav tests Priyanka in 'Immunity Pin' challenge

Technology

Zoho reports 10 times growth in five years, to invest AED 100 mn in UAE

Technology

10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition: Powerhouse for Indian youth with stunning experience

Technology

Discord adds Twitch-like video, screen sharing to Stage channels

Technology

Apple Watch Crash Detection alerts rescuers of severe car crash in Germany

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US