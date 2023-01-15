scorecardresearch
Sreejita De clarifies: I didn’t mean Tina Datta has actually broken relationships

By News Bureau

TV actress Sreejita De, who recently got evicted from ‘Bigg Boss 16’ opened up about the bond she shared with other housemates and also apologised for the comments she made on Tina Datta that she is good at breaking relationships with others and wanted male attention.

She spoke about her statement on Tina and shared: “When I made that statement ‘ki isne kayi logo ke ghar tode hain’ (she has broken many homes). I didn’t mean that she has actually broken someone’s relationship I meant that she’s facing her karma, what she has done in life is coming back to her. Also, when I made this comment I was mad at her.”

She added: “But I meant it in the sense of her relationship with Shalin. But I realised that I shouldn’t have said that and I apologised to her while I was coming out.”

Tina’s mother Madhumita also reacted to Sreejita’s comment about her daughter and said that she wanted to show proof of whatever remarks she made.

On being asked about her friendship with Soundarya Sharma in the house, she said: “Soundarya was very sweet to me when I entered again inside the house and I considered her a good friend of mine but later I realized she’s very self-obsessed.”

“She thinks about herself and I didn’t get any support from her when I needed it the most. My friendship with her was genuine and it was not for any purpose and why would it be she’s not even trending.”

Sreejita entered the ‘Bigg Boss 16’ as a wild card contestant for the second time and after making all attempts to stay inside now she has finally bid adieu to the show. She found a friend in Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and a rival in Tina Datta.

Sreejita mentioned her top 3 contestants for this season and shared: “I feel Priyanka, Sajid and Shiv should be at the top 3 and between Priyanka and Shiv anyone can win the show.”

Sreejita appeared on the Krushna Abhishek-hosted show ‘Bigg Buzz’. It streams on Voot.

