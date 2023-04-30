Ayush Shrivastava auditioned for some other role in ‘Chamak’ but bagged a different one

Actor Ayush Shrivastava, who is known for his work in ‘Abhay 2’, ‘Kalank’, and currently plays Khusro in ‘Alibaba Ek Andaaz Andekha Chapter 2’, will be soon seen in the upcoming OTT show ‘Chamak’ along with Mohit Malik, Isha Talwar, Manoj Pahwa and Dhanveer Singh.

The actor shared that the role was equal parts dreamy and mystical and that’s what prompted him to say yes to the project.

Talking about streaming series, Ayush said, “So, it’s an upcoming webseries and I am fortunate to be a part of the show. When I got selected in the show I was already doing ‘Ali Baba’ but the part I was offered was so fascinating and a little mystical and dreamy so somehow I managed to do it since it’s like an opportunity I couldn’t miss. It’s an amazing drama with a wonderful well known cast lead by one of my favourite actors, Isha Talwar.”

Shedding light on his role in the series, the actor said, “I basically have a very interesting part in the show which is like a side I have never played before in my career. It’s too early to speak but it is something really interesting and unconventional in terms of writing it. Most of my preparation was very instinctive as for the character it required to play it intuitively and all my scenes are with Isha Talwar. So majorly my prep was observing her on the sets, you will know it when you see it. It came very naturally and organically to me. Also, our director Rohit Jugraj sir asked me to go with the gut and I think his trust led me to do it on the spot.”

He also shared the process behind his audition and how he landed the role.

“I auditioned for some other project in Mukesh Chabbra Casting Company but then one of the casting persons from there asked me to audition for this show but for some other role. Then I did it but somehow. I think the director liked me for the role which I played and when I asked him he said I loved your eyes. Since the character needs to be more expressive through eyes than words,” he concluded.

‘Chamak’ will soon be available to stream on Sony LIV.