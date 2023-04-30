scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Ayush Shrivastava auditioned for some other role in ‘Chamak’ but bagged a different one

Ayush Shrivastava will be soon seen in the upcoming OTT show 'Chamak' along with Mohit Malik, Isha Talwar, Manoj Pahwa and Dhanveer Singh.

By Agency News Desk

Actor Ayush Shrivastava, who is known for his work in ‘Abhay 2’, ‘Kalank’, and currently plays Khusro in ‘Alibaba Ek Andaaz Andekha Chapter 2’, will be soon seen in the upcoming OTT show ‘Chamak’ along with Mohit Malik, Isha Talwar, Manoj Pahwa and Dhanveer Singh.

The actor shared that the role was equal parts dreamy and mystical and that’s what prompted him to say yes to the project.

Talking about streaming series, Ayush said, “So, it’s an upcoming webseries and I am fortunate to be a part of the show. When I got selected in the show I was already doing ‘Ali Baba’ but the part I was offered was so fascinating and a little mystical and dreamy so somehow I managed to do it since it’s like an opportunity I couldn’t miss. It’s an amazing drama with a wonderful well known cast lead by one of my favourite actors, Isha Talwar.”

Shedding light on his role in the series, the actor said, “I basically have a very interesting part in the show which is like a side I have never played before in my career. It’s too early to speak but it is something really interesting and unconventional in terms of writing it. Most of my preparation was very instinctive as for the character it required to play it intuitively and all my scenes are with Isha Talwar. So majorly my prep was observing her on the sets, you will know it when you see it. It came very naturally and organically to me. Also, our director Rohit Jugraj sir asked me to go with the gut and I think his trust led me to do it on the spot.”

He also shared the process behind his audition and how he landed the role.

“I auditioned for some other project in Mukesh Chabbra Casting Company but then one of the casting persons from there asked me to audition for this show but for some other role. Then I did it but somehow. I think the director liked me for the role which I played and when I asked him he said I loved your eyes. Since the character needs to be more expressive through eyes than words,” he concluded.

‘Chamak’ will soon be available to stream on Sony LIV.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Music was the winner this past week
Next article
Google Pixel Fold leaked images show sleek, nearly gapless hinge design
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Every cricketer aspires to be a part of the MI dressing room due to its legacy in IPL: Harbhajan Singh

News

Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman's son posts his throwback pic while playing golf

Sports

'It was a no-brainer': Moody slams DC's decision to send Axar at no.7 in chase against SRH

News

Adele supports ‘fiancé’ at Lakers basketball game

Sports

Delhi Police provide security to 7 women wrestlers

News

'Little Mermaid' star Halle Bailey slammed for posting photos with animals at zoo

News

Florence Pugh says there wasn't awkward moment with ex on set of 'A Good Person'

Technology

Google Pixel Fold leaked images show sleek, nearly gapless hinge design

News

Music was the winner this past week

News

Abhishek responds to Internet user who asked him to let Aishwarya 'sign more movies'

Sports

'He's grown as a leader after being entrusted with captaincy mid-season in 2013': Pollard on 10 years of captain Rohit

Technology

Nearly 80% of iPhone users now own an Apple Watch

Technology

Chinese hackers outnumber our cyber staff 50 to 1: FBI director

News

Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor on 3rd death anniversary

Sports

Clever Dhoni is managing CSK and himself brilliantly in IPL 2023: Sanjay Manjrekar

News

'Schitt's Creek' star Annie Murphy labeled as cheap version of Margot Robbie

News

Salman Khan: My love stories will go with me to the grave

Technology

Garmin India launches Forerunner smartwatches with AMOLED displays

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US