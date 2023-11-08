scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Sumbul Touqeer: 'Daily soaps are like dal-chawal'

Sumbul Touqeer says daily soaps are like "dal-chawal" and the other creates curiosity among viewers.

By Agency News Desk
Sumbul Touqeer 'Daily soaps are like dal-chawal'
Sumbul Touqeer 'Daily soaps are like dal-chawal' _ pic courtesy instagram

Actress Sumbul Touqeer has worked in both TV serials and reality shows. Talking about working in both, she says daily soaps are like “dal-chawal” and the other creates curiosity among viewers. Sumbul has worked in shows such as ‘Imli’, ‘Balveer’, ‘Jodha Akbar’ and is currently seen in ‘Kavya’. Sumbul made headlines when she did the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss’.

On being asked what difference she finds in doing daily soaps and reality shows, Sumbul said: “Daily soaps are like ‘dal-chawal’ , audiences relate and emote with soap characters while reality show’s content is unpredictable and generates a lot of curiosity. People know me by name and come click selfies with me wherever I go.”

Calling herself a “people’s person”, Sumbul said that she always values her fans.

With Diwali just around the corner, what are your plans?

“I have been brought up in a cosmopolitan environment so I celebrate all the festivals and I request my fans to celebrate eco-friendly Diwali. One shouldn’t burn crackers as we are already facing a pollution problem. So, if we can’t solve the problem we should not increase it. One must celebrate Diwali peacefully spending time with family, dressing up nicely and splurging on delicious delicacies.”

“I wish all my viewers to continue showering their love towards my show ‘Kavya’ and have a safe cracker free Diwali.”

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Alizeh Agnihotri on uncle Salman Khan and shooting for the film ‘Farrey’
Next article
Patrick Dempsey named People's 2023 Sexiest Man Alive
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US