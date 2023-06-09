scorecardresearch
Sumbul Touqeer Khan confirms her father to get married again

Sumbul Touqeer Khan has revealed that her father, Touqeer Khan, is getting married again.

By Shweta Ghadashi
The actress, who was brought up by her single father, revealed that her father will be remarrying in a wedding ceremony next week. It is reported that Sumbul and her sister Saniya convinced Touqeer to give marriage another chance and with the help of their uncle, the wedding is taking place.

Sumbul said, “We are very happy and looking forward to welcoming them into our family. We are very excited about it. Our father has been our greatest source of inspiration and support for the past many years. Our bade papa Iqbal Hussain Khan (he was seen on Bigg Boss 16 during the family week) played an important role in this alliance. I am grateful to him

