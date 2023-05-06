Sumedh Mugdalkar to play Hatim in 'Ali Baba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2'

Actor Sumedh Mugdalkar will be starring as the iconic character of Hatim in the show ‘Ali Baba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2’.

The makers have already introduced Jaswir Kaur as Roshani, Ali’s mother. Hatim is Roshani’s elder son, whom she adopted and trained during her many years as part of a tribe. Hatim is incredibly talented and has been on multiple expeditions where he solved the seven famous questions of the universe.

His goal is to end Iblis forever and believes he is the chosen one. However, when Ali and Hatim cross paths they lock horns on multiple occasions.

Sumedh said, “Hatim by himself is an extremely iconic character. I remember watching him as a child and it’s a little unbelievable for me to be playing him. What I love about Hatim is that his heart is always in the right place. He is brave, intelligent, righteous, powerful and works very strongly with his ethics.”

Sumedh said he will try his level best to include all these characteristics in his own way while capturing the team’s intent.

“I am elated and honoured to play a character who is nostalgic not only to me but also to the audiences. This is extremely different from the other roles I’ve done in the past and I’m sure it’s going to be a fun experience stepping into his shoes. I’m also really looking forward to working with Abhishek who’s been a friend for a long time. Ali Baba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2 already has a massive fan base and I’m hoping the viewers enjoy having me as Hatim.”

‘Alibaba Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2’ airs on Sony SAB.