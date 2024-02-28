Suniel Shetty video calls Sanjay Dutt after being floored by ‘Dance Deewane’ act

The new episode of ‘Dance Deewane’ witnessed an electrifying performance of four-year-old Yuvraj Yadav, and five-year-old Yuvansh Sen, enlivening the magic of Sanjay Dutt’s iconic movie ‘Munnabhai MBBS’ on the floor. The dynamic duo donned the looks of Munnabhai (Sanjay Dutt) and Circuit (Arshad Warsi). Their rendition of the evergreen tracks ‘Subha Ho Gayi Maamu’ and ‘M Bole Toh’ from the movie left everyone cheering for more.

Judge Suniel Shetty gives them the play button and reaches out to Sanjay, himself, via a video call to witness the performance on stage.

The actor, who was most recently seen in ‘Leo’, was thrilled by the surprise call and Yuvraj and Yuvansh’s impersonation of ‘Munnabhai’ and ‘Circuit’.

Expressing his eagerness to watch the performance on television, Sanjay exclaimed he’s a huge fan of the two dancers.

Sanjay also gave them ‘jaadoo ki pappi’ instead of ‘jaadoo ki jhappi’.

Talking about the performance, Suniel said: “Maza aaya. You know maine kabhi socha ni tha Sanjay aur Arshad ke alawa koi kar sakta hai Munna bhai aur Circuit lekin inhone bakhubi nibhaya (I enjoyed it. You know, I never thought that anyone other than Sanjay and Arshad could do Munna Bhai and Circuit, but they did it very well).”

