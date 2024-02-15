Surbhi Chandna shares glimpse of her ‘rokation’ with Karan Sharma in Goa

Actress Surbhi Chandna who will be soon tying the knot with her longtime beau Karan Sharma, on Thursday shared a sneak peek into her roka ceremony which happened in September 2023, in Goa.

The ‘Qubool Hai’ fame actress took to her Instagram account and dropped a video, wherein the diva is seen happily dancing to the drum beats. There is a poster which reads: “The next chapter of their story begins.”

Surbhi can be seen wearing a beige coloured bralette top, paired with matching palazzo pants, and a long shrug of the same colour. Her partner is wearing a white kurta-pyjama and beige coat.

The ceremony held in a picturesque location in Goa has a beautiful forest-themed setting. The video had music of the song ‘Kiven Mukhre Ton Nazran Hatawan’ by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

Surbhi captioned the video: “September is such a Special month for both of us… Both our birthdays fall in the same month and we are just two days apart…We decided it would be even more special if we did our ROKA in September.”

“The idea was to have a ROKA*TION (roka + vacation) spread over 3 Days in Goa and boy, we had so much fun with the Sharmas and Chandnas and blessings from above… Sealed it finally after 13 years on 18.09.2023,” the post read.

The couple has been together for over 13 years, and they will get married on March 1 in Jaipur.

Meanwhile, Surbhi was last seen in the show ‘Sherdil Shergill’. She is also known for her role in ‘Naagin 5’.