Surbhi Chandna sings for beau Karan Sharma in her new wedding teaser

Actress Surbhi Chandna, who has recently announced that she is all set to get married to longtime beau Karan Sharma, has lent her vocal prowess for her wedding teaser. The couple has been together for over 13 years now and for the teaser of their ‘Save The Date’, the actress has recorded a special song for Karan.

Surbhi sang the song ‘Kahani Suno’ rendition marking their 13 years of commitment and their love story over the years. But what makes it more special is the fact that the lyrics of the song are written by Karan himself.

In the latest teaser, Surbhi and Karan captivate audiences with their palpable love. The two will get married on March 1-2 in Jaipur.

The 35-year-old actress rose to fame with her performance in the romantic drama show ‘Qubool Hai’. She got wider attention after portraying a shape-shifting serpent named Bela Sehgal in TV’s popular supernatural series ‘Naagin 3’. In 2021, she made her Hindi film debut with with ‘Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai?’ opposite Jassie Gill.