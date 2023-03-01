scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Sushmita Mukherjee: Viewers will now see me in a different avatar

TV and film actress Sushmita Mukherjee has shared about special effects that will be used in upcoming episodes of the show, 'Meri Saas Bhoot Hai'

By News Bureau

TV and film actress Sushmita Mukherjee has shared about special effects that will be used in upcoming episodes of the show, ‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’ as her on-screen character of Rekha will be turning into ghost after her death. She said audience will see her in a completely distinct look.

She said: “In the upcoming episode, viewers will see me in a different avatar since my character Rekha will transform into a ghost who is only visible to Gaura (Kajal Chauhan). As Rekha passed away with unfulfilled wishes, she is now prepared to torture Gaura.”

“Even if I’ll appear as a ghost, the audience will still enjoy the visual pleasure because it takes a lot of creative imagination to display anything like this on screen. For the next sequences, our creators have used numerous visual effects that will be fresh for our viewers,” she shared further about the special effects used while shooting for the sequence.

Sushmita has been part of TV shows like ‘Kaahin Kissii Roz’, ‘Kavyanjali’, ‘Balika Vadhu’, ‘Ishqbaaaz’, ‘Dosti Anokhi’, and many more. She acted in movies such as ‘Mastizaade’, ‘Rakta Charitra’, ‘Tere Sang’, ‘Dostana’, among others.

She further added how she is excited about the particular sequence in the show as there are lot of interesting twist that are all set to take place: “As an actor, I’m quite enthused about this since it’s something fresh and it’s fantastic to see ourselves in various personalities and settings on television.”

“The forthcoming track will offer a lot of fresh content to the show, whether it’s about my character, the special effects, or the plot since Gaura’s life will take a significant turn,” she concluded.

The story revolves around Gaura and Rekha who are portrayed by Kajal Chauhan and Sushmita Mukherjee respectively. It is a light drama show with lots of humorous elements.

‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’ airs on Star Bharat.

Previous article
Bismah Maroof steps down as Pakistan Women's team captain
Next article
Suniel Shetty looks forward to 'being back on set with Akki' for 'Hera Pheri 3'
This May Also Interest You
News

'There will NEVER be an ET sequel!' Drew Barrymore clarifies

Sports

AIFF bans Tripura footballer Ayuk Jamatia for four years for age fraud

Sports

Ravichandran Ashwin moves to number one spot in the ICC Men's Test bowling rankings

Sports

3rd Test, Day 1: Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne keep Australia steady after India crash to 109 all out

Technology

Delivery boys being harassed in Delhi, says Swiggy; Zomato raises concern too

Technology

Find N2 Flipas Flexion Hinge marks a breakthrough in flip phone experience

Technology

Premium V27 series launched in India with flagship features

News

Babil Khan wears father Irrfan Khan’s suit for special occasion honouring former’s talent

News

Mohsin Khan: ‘Kuch Toh Zaroor Hai’ has the 90’s classic vibe

Health & Lifestyle

Walking daily for just 11 min can prevent risk of early death

News

Dua Lipa caught making out with Rita Ora’s filmmaker ex Romain Gavras?

News

Kangana Ranaut is back on sets of ‘Chandramukhi 2’

Sports

Knew Anderson had hit it and luckily it went straight into my gloves: Tom Blundell

News

Suniel Shetty looks forward to 'being back on set with Akki' for 'Hera Pheri 3'

Sports

Bismah Maroof steps down as Pakistan Women's team captain

Technology

Just 1 night of sleep loss can age your brain by 2 years

Technology

Hiring resumes in Indian IT sector after months-long slowdown

News

Prit Kamani: Have had a crush on Manisha Koirala since 'Dil Se'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US