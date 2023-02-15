Swami Ramdev lauds ‘Indian Idol 13’ contestant’s rendition of ‘Namo Namo’

Yoga guru Swami Ramdev, who is coming on the singing reality show ‘Indian Idol 13’ for ‘Mahashivratri’ special episode, applauded contestant Chirag Kotwal for his rendition of aNamo Namo Shankara’ from the 2018 movie ‘Kedarnath’ starring late Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan.

He said: “You invoked peace within me. And today, Lord Shiva’s blessings are on Chirag. Through ‘Indian Idol’, it feels like the whole universe is praying to Lord Shiva.”

The ‘Mahashivratri’ special episode is hosted by lyricist Manoj Muntashir and he shared the stories of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati while the top 8 contestants – Rishi Singh from Ayodhya, Bidipta Chakraborty, Debosmita Roy, Senjuti Das, Sonakshi Kar from Kolkata, Chirag Kotwal from Jammu, Navdeep Wadali from Amritsar, Shivam Singh – amazed the judges and guests with their performance on mythological songs.

Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya are seen as judges on ‘Indian Idol 13’.

The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television.