scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Swatantra Bharat shares story behind his unique name

Actor Swatantra Bharat, who essays the role of Shamshera in the family drama show ‘Doosri Maa’, has revealed the story behind his unique name.

By Agency News Desk
Swatantra Bharat shares story behind his unique name
Swatantra Bharat

Actor Swatantra Bharat, who essays the role of Shamshera in the family drama show ‘Doosri Maa’, has revealed the story behind his unique name. The actor’s late father, Shiva Nand who worked as a scientific officer in Jammu, gave him the name.

The actor said, “He was fond of the word ‘Swatantra’ which signifies being unrestricted by rules. However, only some people grasp its deep meaning and often make light of its uniqueness. This scenario continued during my school years. My peers used to mock me because of my name, sometimes adding descriptions like ‘Swatantra Bharat’. As a youngster, I felt disheartened and urged my family to change my name.”

He further mentioned, “Yet, my grandfather helped me realise the beauty of the name and its connection to my father, advising me to keep it unchanged. With that understanding, I embraced it proudly, introducing myself as Swatantra Bharat to everyone I met. This name is reflected in all my official documents as well. People frequently question its authenticity, and I surprise them by confirming it’s real (laughs).”

The actor shared that he owes this distinct identity to his father as he always stood out thanks to the unique name.

“My face might be forgotten in the industry, but my name isn’t, granting me special recognition. Today, my name defines me, and I take great pride in my choice to preserve it, considering it the most precious gift from my father” he added.

‘Doosri Maa’ airs Monday to Friday on &TV.

9
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Farhan Akhtar's b'day post for wife Shibani: 'May you always have reasons to smile'
Next article
Grace Scrivens to captain ECB Development XI in warm-up fixture against Sri Lanka
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US