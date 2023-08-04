scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Sweet victory turns to a bitter loss on 'MTV Roadies – Karm ya Kaand'

By Agency News Desk
Sweet victory turns to a bitter loss on 'MTV Roadies - Karm ya Kaand'
'MTV Roadies - Karm ya Kaand'

In a powerful showdown of general knowledge skills in the previous episode, Rhea’s gang will prove their mettle, winning the task with a bang and securing over five immunities. However, this isn’t anything but a sweet victory as friendships will turn into a chaotic fallout as Sonu Sood will turn the victory into a bitter loss, revealing his own plans.

Sonu Sood will drop a dirty bomb on the Gang’s hard won victory as he will proceed to reveal that each contestant selected as a weak link will be nominated by the Gang Leaders in the previous episode will be given a new ‘Kaand’ to perform.

Immunity will still be up for grabs but with a not too pleasant catch that could spell trouble for the entire gang, and indeed it may just as well. This will leave both the aspiring Roadies and the Gang Leaders shocked and surprised as their carefully crafted plans will go down the drain.

With the onslaught of the ongoing votes, tensions will soar and a heated argument will erupt between Rhea, Prince, and Gautam and Sonu Sood will only add fuel to the fire, as he gives the obvious but very real advice of “izzat karo, izzat banao”. The Gang Leaders, already fuming, will witness the sparks setting off, igniting the flames of anger which will lead to a strong exchange of words.

Taking Sonu Sood’s advice to heart, Gautam will challenge the contestants to follow in Sonu’s footsteps, saying: “Agar aap Sonu Sir jaisa banna chahte ho toh unke jaisa bano.” This won’t go down too well with Prince who will take a dig at Gautam and comment: “Agar aapko Gautam jaisa fake banna hai toh bano…ab main unke jaisa fake nahi ban sakta.”

Rhea on the other hand will want no part of this drama and will simply keep away from it saying: “Baat baat mein humein mat ghaseeto. Main chaahti hi nahi aapse baat karna” while Prince will emphasise the importance of maintaining boundaries with the contestants and said: “Fight kar sakte ho, gaali nahi deni. Apni haddein mat cross karo.”

Now if that was not enough, all the three gangs will be left hanging on the edge of uncertainty, because during this whole event, the gangs will be seen grappling with the question of who to target in the intense vote-out.

Secrets, strategies, and alliances will collide as Roadies fight to survive in this new rollercoaster of drama and emotional turbulence. To see who survives and who falls out, viewers can tune in to ‘MTV Roadies – Karm ya Kaand’ this Saturday and Sunday on MTV and JioCinema.

6
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
"What doesn't kill you makes you stronger,": Indian women's footballer Sanju overcomes injury nightmare, returns to camp
Next article
Ekta Kapoor says she doesn’t like to stick to genres in films
This May Also Interest You
News

Big B's wardrobe for 'KBC 15' is all about 'fresh, new, and colour play'

Technology

Redmi 12 Series sales surpass 3,00,000 units as 5G era begins in India

Sports

Former Nepal captain Gyanendra Malla retires from international cricket

News

Cardi B cleared of battery charges over mic hurling

News

Stephen Sanchez harnesses old school energy in new single 'Be More'

News

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to romance Pratik Sehajpal in Naagin 7?

Sports

Ireland announce squad for T20Is against India; bring in Fionn Hand, Gareth Delany

News

Ekta Kapoor says she doesn’t like to stick to genres in films

Sports

"What doesn't kill you makes you stronger,": Indian women's footballer Sanju overcomes injury nightmare, returns to camp

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Mumbai City FC to take on Mohammedan Sporting in Kolkata

News

Late Angus Cloud gets an emotional farewell at candlelight vigil in hometown Oakland

Technology

Why do degenerative bone diseases affect young women more?

Technology

MapmyIndia logs all-time quarterly high in revenue, PAT

Technology

Bill Gates, rumoured girlfriend Paula Hurd spotted at Bezos's another engagement party 

Feature

Beyond the binary: Five films, shows that spotlight the other gender

News

Syed Raza Ahmed reveals his ‘secret talent’ that helped him ace his role

Sports

World Archery Championships: Indian women's compound team clinches historic gold medal

Sports

England batter Alex Hales announces retirement from international cricket with immediate effect

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US