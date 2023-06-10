Tejasswi Prakash flaunts her red backless dress and poses with Karan Kundrra for her pre-birthday celebration

Tejasswi Prakash turned a year wiser on June 10. On the celebratory occasion, the actress celebrated her birthday on the sets of her popular TV show, Naagin 6. At night, the actress, who had a small pre-birthday celebration with the media and her boyfriend Karan Kundrra, arrived in style. The actress made a bold fashion statement in a jaw-dropping backless red dress for her intimate bash. Several photos and videos from the celebrations are going viral on social media.

Tejasswi upped her fashion game with the gorgeous red colour body-hugging backless dress. She accessorised her outfit with minimalistic jewelry including a pair of statement earrings. She styled her hair in a bun and her makeup was kept radiant. On the other hand, setting major boyfriend goals, Karan was spotted arriving at Tejasswi’s birthday bash with her parents