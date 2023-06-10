scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Tejasswi Prakash flaunts her red backless dress and poses with Karan Kundrra for her pre-birthday celebration

Tejasswi Prakash turned a year wiser on June 10. On the celebratory occasion, the actress celebrated her birthday on the sets of her popular TV show, Naagin 6.

By Pooja Tiwari
Tejasswi Prakash flaunts her red backless dress and poses with Karan Kundrra for her pre-birthday celebration
Tejasswi Prakash flaunts her red backless dress and poses with Karan Kundrra for her pre-birthday celebration

Tejasswi Prakash turned a year wiser on June 10. On the celebratory occasion, the actress celebrated her birthday on the sets of her popular TV show, Naagin 6. At night, the actress, who had a small pre-birthday celebration with the media and her boyfriend Karan Kundrra, arrived in style. The actress made a bold fashion statement in a jaw-dropping backless red dress for her intimate bash. Several photos and videos from the celebrations are going viral on social media.

Tejasswi upped her fashion game with the gorgeous red colour body-hugging backless dress. She accessorised her outfit with minimalistic jewelry including a pair of statement earrings. She styled her hair in a bun and her makeup was kept radiant. On the other hand, setting major boyfriend goals, Karan was spotted arriving at Tejasswi’s birthday bash with her parents

Pooja Tiwari
Pooja Tiwari
Pooja Tiwari is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on pooja.t@glamsham.com
Previous article
Pramod, Sukant eye good show at Canada Para-Badminton International
Next article
With mehndi ceremony, Krishna Bhatt's wedding festivities take off
This May Also Interest You
Technology

50% chance that AI will wipe out humanity: American physicist

Health & Lifestyle

Covid variant, severity determines cardiac dysfunction later

Sports

Leipzig down resilient Frankfurt to snatch second straight German Cup

News

Farah Khan revealed half of Salman Khan’s song ‘Saajan Ji Ghar Aaye’ was shot by a duplicate

News

Techno Paints signs Mahesh Babu as brand ambassador

Sports

Europa Conference League: West Ham edged out Fiorentina in final, end 43-year title drought

News

Diljit Dosanjh has a hilarious response to reports of being ‘touchy’ with Taylor Swift

Health & Lifestyle

Thwarted malware attack on e-Hospital services, no data breach: AIIMS

Health & Lifestyle

Karnataka HC dismisses gynaecologist's plea to quash FIR

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi to adopts helium leakage detection technology to address contaminated water issue

Technology

Apple's Vision Pro headset helps gaming company Unitys stock surge

Box Office

Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan -starrer ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ collects Rs 37.4 cr in first week

News

Amitabh Bachchan reveals why he greets fans bare feet: ‘My well wishers are my temple’

Technology

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 to come in 40mm, 44mm sizes: Report

Fashion and Lifestyle

Alia Bhatt flaunts her glowing skin in purple swimsuit

Health & Lifestyle

NMC renews 5-yr recognition for two TN govt medical colleges

Sports

FIFA U20 WC: Debutants Israel knockout Brazil to enter semifinal

News

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha to premiere on 9th June

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US