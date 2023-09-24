Terence Lewis invites 'IBD 3' contestant for international dance collaboration

Choreographer Terence Lewis, who is currently seen as the judge on ‘India’s Best Dancer 3’, has extended an international dance offer to contestant Shivanshu Soni, saying he wants the world to witness latter’s unique blend of classical and contemporary dance.

As the competition inches its way to the finale, the ‘toofani’ contestants — Anjali Mamgai, Samarpan Lama, Aniket Chauhan, Vipul Khandapal, Boogie LLB and Shivanshu Soni — are all set to impress the entire nation and secure their place in the top five.

One of the highlights of the evening will be the awe-inspiring performance by the dynamic duo, Shivanshu and choreographer Vivek Chachere. Their mesmerising sand act, choreographed to the beautiful tunes of ‘Ali Maula’ from the film ‘Kurbaan’, left the judges speechless.

Terence showered praise on Shivanshu, and said: “We couldn’t be prouder of you, Shivanshu. On India’s Best Dancer, Vivek has truly made you shine. In fact, I’d go so far as to say that Shivanshu wouldn’t be Shivanshu without Vivek. A choreographer is not just a dancer; they are architects of movement.”

“The way you presented Shivanshu was nothing short of spectacular. Shivanshu, you have a rare talent, particularly in classical dance. It’s reminiscent of a time when kings and maharajas held grand function, and artists like you were treasured gems,” he said.

Terence further said: “If such a competition existed today, Shivanshu would undoubtedly be our Bharat ka Ratna (Jewel of India). I hold immense respect for you, and I am gearing up for a grand international performance.”

“I am proud to represent India internationally, and I want Shivanshu by my side. Together, we will showcase our nation’s talent on a global stage. It’s a moment of immense pride for me and I want the world to witness Shivanshu’s unique blend of classical and contemporary dance,” he added.

Judge Sonali Bendre said: “When you witness something as sublime as this act, it feels divine. Shivanshu is truly a prodigious talent, a child of the art. Words fail to capture your brilliance. You’re at the pinnacle, and you’ll remain there as long as you nurture your artistic spirit. Cherish the child within you and continue to dazzle us.”

Gracing this exciting episode will be the cast of ‘Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon’, – Sumbul Toqueer Khan, Mishkat Varma, and Anuj Sullere. Youth music sensation Tony Kakkar, and the charismatic Manisha Rani will also make a special appearance to promote their latest song, ‘Jamna ke Paar’.

‘India’s Best Dancer 3’ airs on Sony.