scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

This young magician from Solapur set the bar high with Guinness World Record attempt in 'IGT'

Aditya Kodmur from Solapur to attempt piercing watermelons by throwing the most playing cards in just one minute, in 'India's Got Talent 10'.

By Agency News Desk
magician from Solapur set the bar high with Guinness World Record attempt in 'IGT'
magician from Solapur set the bar high with Guinness World Record attempt in 'IGT'

In a jaw-dropping feat, Aditya Kodmur, a young and unique talent from Solapur, Maharashtra, who has already broken three Guinness World Records, will attempt the incredible challenge of piercing watermelons by throwing the most playing cards in just one minute, in ‘India’s Got Talent 10’.

With the aim of doing something different with cards, Aditya has honed his unique skill with meticulous practice and dedication.

Stunned by Aditya’s unique skill, judge Shilpa Shetty said: “I have seen many magicians perform magic tricks with cards, but this is the first time I’ve seen this kind of magic, especially with cards. It is very unique and dangerous as well. Superb.”

With the credo of ‘Vijayi Vishwa Hunar Humhara’, the first week of this international format has already garnered appreciation for its visually spectacular acts and the unique skills demonstrated by the participants.

India’s Got Talent Season 10 airs on Sony.

11
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand': Prince displays exceptional dancing skills
Next article
Film City to be constructed in 3 phases; YEIDA to invite global tenders soon
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Indian men's hockey team hammers China 7-2 in opener

Sports

Durand Cup 2023: Mohun Bagan SG thrash Bangladesh Army Football Team 5-0 in opener

Technology

Humans unable to reliably detect deepfake speech: Study

News

Rupam Islam steps into the world of web with ‘Nikhoj Tui’ for ‘Nikhoj’

Sports

1st T20I: India restrict West Indies to 149/6

Technology

Carl Pei’s Nothing to launch smartwatch, earbuds later this year

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Morocco beat Colombia to reach last 16 for first time

News

Nitin Desai: The unsung hero who injected realistic opulence to the world of cinema

Technology

Automation startup Tekion cuts staff by 10%, 200 Indian workers affected

Sports

Delhi court summons wrestler Bajrang Punia in criminal defamation complaint

Sports

Jamshedpur FC sign Mohammed Sanan from Reliance Foundation Young Champs team

News

Ritabhari Chakraborty – Breaking stereotypes

Sports

Current Indian ODI team has played lesser matches together than 2011 winning side, says Aakash Chopra

News

Film City to be constructed in 3 phases; YEIDA to invite global tenders soon

News

'MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand': Prince displays exceptional dancing skills

News

James Gunn feels close to Rocket in 'Guardians of the Galaxy'

Technology

Delhi doctors conduct complex, robotic gallbladder surgery in 45 mins

News

Malayalam TV and film actor Kailas Nath passes away

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US