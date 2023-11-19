scorecardresearch
'Time management is very important', says Arjun Bijlani

'Time management is very important', says Arjun Bijlani
Actor Arjun Bijlani has opened up on the mantra of balancing personal and professional life, saying without time management one cannot succeed in life. The actor is currently seen in the role of Shiv in ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti’.

The show explores the healing power of love in a contemporary take on the Shiv-Shakti dynamic.

Produced by Studio LSD Productions, it stars Arjun as Shiv and Nikki Sharma as Shakti.

The actor said: “Time management is very important. Without time management one can’t succeed in life. I’m doing a show which involves a lot of hard work. I daily travel to the set and come back and ensure I spend time with my family as well.”

“I don’t want to miss my son’s growing up years. To be a parent is a blessing,” he shared.

Arjun’s career graph has always been on the upswing, and he has worked very hard to reach a stable position in his career. His fan following is huge. Fans keep writing to him on social media about how he has maintained his acting skills, looks as well as personality.

Talking about the same, the 41-year-old actor said: “It’s fans who give us unconditional love, watch our work and are part of our lives. I have an attitude of gratitude towards my fans as well as people who have supported me in my journey.”

“I always say it is nice to be important, but more important to be nice,” added Arjun.

Produced by Studio LSD Productions, it airs on Zee TV.

Meanwhile, Arjun was also last seen as the host of talent reality show ‘India’s Got Talent’ season 10.

