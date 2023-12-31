Toral Rasputra, Tanvi Dogra, Kanika, Rajveer Singh, & Shagun Pandey ‘grateful’ for the ‘delightful’ 2023

Actors Toral Rasputra, Tanvi Dogra, Rajveer Singh, Shagun Pandey, and Kanika Mann have shared their thoughts about their journey in the year 2023, expressing gratitude and saying that it was “delightful”.

Toral plays the role of Mansi in ‘Doree’.

Opening up about her journey in the year 2023, she said: “The year began with an air of mystery, but it turned out to be full of delightful surprises for me. This year was about exploring different avenues of entertainment and exciting opportunities. One among them is ‘Doree’ that raised awareness about girl child abandonment and continues to create conversation about regressive norms.”

“I think one of the highlights of being on the show was visiting the holy city of Varanasi and soaking in the beauty of the Ganga ghat. As I welcome 2024, I seek blessings from my parents and look forward to celebrating 2024 with Doree’s team. Living by the mantra of live, love and laugh is my resolution,” she added.

Tanvi, playing the role of Neeti in ‘Parineetii’, shared: “2023 has honestly been a rollercoaster of different emotions for me. Travelling and fulfilling my dreams were my areas of focus this year. I was always fascinated with Singapore, and I got the chance to go sightseeing in the beautiful country. Nothing beats the thrill of gathering new stories and learning new things from cultures across the world. On the work front, I enjoyed embodying Neeti as she turned negative in Parineetii.”

“I understood what it took to be perceived as a villain through this show. I’m super grateful to have had the opportunity to showcase my versatility. Continuing the course of exploring different facets of my profession, I want to become a better version of myself. This is my resolution for 2024. I’m excited about travelling internationally to celebrate the new year with my friends,” added Tanvi.

Rajveer essays the role of Abeer in ‘Neerja… Ek Nayi Pehchaan’. The actor said he is grateful to God for all the exciting work opportunities he got this year.

“I can’t thank the viewers enough for all the love they have showered on ‘Neerja’. The biggest compliment for an actor is to be known by his onscreen name and that’s the kind of recognition this show bestowed upon me in 2023. It’s incredible to be known as Abeer and I hope to showcase my versatility as an actor this year. In 2023, I paid more attention to my health and prioritizing self-care. The highlight for me was being able to dance after ten years of recovering from a few serious injuries. I’m going to kick off the new year by praying for the wellbeing of my family,” he said.

Shagun, who will soon be seen playing the role of Veer in the upcoming show ‘Mera Balam Thanedaar’ said: “My upcoming show ‘Mera Balam Thanedaar’ is Colors’ first love story of 2024. I couldn’t have asked for a better new year. I’m grateful for the events of 2023 and I’m looking forward to being seen as Veer Pratap Singh in the love story. I went on a weight gain journey for this show that is garnering a lot of appreciation way ahead of its launch.”

“I hope I can live up to the expectations the viewers have of me this year. I want the new year to be full of entertainment for all my fans. I wish them the best of everything,” added Shagun.

Kanika, who portrays the role of Tara in ‘Chand Jalne Laga’ said: “2023 was one of the most special years of my life. I thank the viewers for all the love they showered on Chand Jalne Laga, and I hope they continue to do so. I think if time seems to fly when you have a good time. That’s exactly what happened in 2023 and I have only gratitude in my heart.”

“My new year resolution is spending time with my family and doing more of what makes me happy. I believe that how you celebrate the first day of the year sets the tone for the rest of the twelve months. I hope we all have another fun trip around the sun,” she added.

The show airs on Colors.