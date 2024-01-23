Transgender actress Shubhi Sharma to play antagonist in 'Aaina'

Transgender actress Shubhi Sharma, who is all set to enter show ‘Aaina-Roop Nahi Haqikat Bhi Dikhaye’, will be playing an antagonist, and shared the details about the character.

Shubhi, who played the role of Chanda in ‘Chand Jalne Laga’, will be seen in ‘Aaina’, which stars Niharika Chouksey and Farman Haider in lead roles.

Talking about the same, Shubhi said: “I’m entering the show to play an antagonist. I will bring more trouble in the lives of the protagonist. I’m excited to play a negative role after essaying a positive role in my last show.”

“In that show I was supporting the female protagonist (Kanika Mann) to overcome her barriers but here I will be the one to create barriers for the heroine (Niharika Chouksey),” shared Shubhi.

Shubhi said she’s happy that TV producers are taking a step ahead to brighten the career of transgenders.

“India is changing and opening opportunities for us. But still the majority of people assume that we don’t do any hard work to run our houses. This is wrong, we want to work and earn but with no opportunities we are bound to earn money in charities. But I’m happy that TV show makers, like Rashmi (Sharma) ma’am, are trying to help us and making shows for us. I hope Ekta ma’am will think for us and give us opportunities,” added Shubhi.

Shubhi is known for featuring in shows like ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’, ‘Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya 2’, ‘Saavi Ki Savaari’, ‘Nath’, ‘Ishq Ki Dastaan – Naagmani’ among others.