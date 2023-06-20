scorecardresearch
Trevor Noah to bring new weekly podcast later this year

Comic artiste Trevor Noah is bringing his comedic voice to an original Spotify weekly podcast set to debut later this year.

By Agency News Desk

Comic artiste Trevor Noah, who left as host of ‘The Daily Show’ in late 2022, is bringing his comedic voice to an original Spotify weekly podcast set to debut later this year. The weekly podcast will blend Noah’s “signature humour and razor-sharp wit with his global perspective to deliver a unique take on the hottest and most captivating topics of the moment,” according to Spotify.

The series will also feature in-depth interviews between Noah and “some of the most influential and interesting figures around the world,” reports Variety.

While Noah’s podcast will be a “Spotify original,” it will not be exclusive to the streamer: The show will be available to listen to across numerous platforms. By contrast, Spotify has secured exclusive distribution for shows from several popular podcasters, including Joe Rogan, Alex Cooper, Emma Chamberlain and Dax Shepard.

“I’ve always been somebody who enjoys trying new things and exploring different ways to express what I do,” Noah told Variety. “I think this is going to be a really exciting opportunity to create a little more of what I’ve always created a” and a lot more of what I haven’t created before.”

Podcasting “just gives me an opportunity to expand a little bit more on some of the elements that television doesn’t necessarily allow you to as much – which is long form,” he said. For example, a podcast lets you speak to somebody for, say, 40 minutes or more if you need to, and you’re not “restricted by the blocks of TV time as they’re dictated by ads,” he said. With a podcast, “I can be anywhere in the world creating an episode.”

On the new podcast, Noah said: “We’ll engage in interesting and meaningful conversations with some of the world’s most fascinating people. We’ll also probably fix every single issue humankind has ever faced so you definitely want to join us for every episode.”

