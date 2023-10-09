scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

TV actor Janit Bhutani to star in show highlighting ‘extra marital affairs’ issues

Janit Bhutani, will now be seen in an episode of 'Crime World'. The actor said: "I'm essaying the role of Jay.

By Agency News Desk
TV actor Janit Bhutani to star in show highlighting 'extra marital affairs' issues
TV actor Janit Bhutani to star in show highlighting 'extra marital affairs' issues

Actor Janit Bhutani, who was previously seen playing the role of Vikrant as an antagonist in the TV show ‘Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan’ will now be seen in an episode of ‘Crime World’. The actor said: “I’m essaying the role of Jay. The series is highlighting a story about extra marital affairs. How a man is involved with a second woman even after being already married and his fun affair takes a turn involving crimes. It’s a very interesting story and highlights a situation we mostly hear about in society. I’m happy to act in a series educating society and that helps in bringing positive impact.”

Janitcontinued, “I’m paired alongside Amrita Tanganiya, who plays my wife and the role of my girlfriend will be essayed by Roma Arora.”

“I’m playing a role who is positive, with some anger issues. But for a fun shake I get into another woman. The men would easily relate to it,” he concluded.

Janit has earlier featured in shows like ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2’, ‘Rudrakaal’, among others.

‘Crime World’ airs the series of dramatised re-enactments of cases revolving around various horrifying and unscrupulous activities that conspire in society.

14
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor attends Indian Super League match in Mumbai
Next article
Beauty queen Manasvi Mamgai confirmed as 'Bigg Boss 17' contestant
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US