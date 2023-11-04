scorecardresearch
'TV industry no longer centred on looks', says Jatin Shah

Jatin Shah opened up on how the industry has evolved over the years, and is no longer only focussed on looks.

By Agency News Desk
Actor Jatin Shah, who has marked his comeback on the TV screens with the show ‘Gauna Ek Pratha’, opened up on how the industry has evolved over the years, and is no longer only focussed on looks.

Jatin is known for his works in shows like ‘Kasturi’, ‘Meri Maa’ and ‘Adaalat’.

He is playing the character of Vansh Agnihotri in ‘Gauna Ek Pratha’.

“The TV industry is a very important medium to show today’s reality to the people of today. The change in the industry is that it is no longer centred on looks and feel, but on the depth of character and the storyline of the show,” said Jatin.

Calling his ‘Gauna’ character multi-layered, Jatin said it has helped him learn a lot. “I always love playing characters that can challenge me. Usually, there is only one shade attached to a character. But, in this character, since my negative shade is hidden, I am able to play both the positive and negative sides at once,” he shared.

About the look of his character, Jatin said: “I loved the new look – jacket and high-neck t-shirts – very English look. Normally, I take 15-20 minutes for hair and makeup.”

He further said that he can relate to that part of his character, where he is there for family and their problems. “I have a very close-knit family, and this is the way we are there for each other in real life as well.”

‘Gauna Ek Pratha’ revolves around the journey of Gehna as she tries to win her husband back, all while facing challenges posed by the affluent and haughty Urvashi. It airs on Shemaroo Umang.

