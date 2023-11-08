TV stars to campaign for road safety in UP

Characters from the popular TV show ‘Bhabhi ji Ghar Par Hai’, including Vibhuti, Angoori Bhabhi, Manmohan Tiwari and others, have been roped in by the Uttar Pradesh Police for the road safety campaign as part of the Road Safety Month being marked in November.

“We are channelling the influence of these characters to echo the importance of road safety in the lives of our citizens, for their own protection and the welfare,” said Director General of police, Vijaya Kumar.

“Our new campaign titled ‘Aapka Uttar Pradesh, Surakshit Pradesh’ is a unique blend of entertainment and education that we believe, will strike a chord and spread the critical message of road responsibility across the state,” said BD Paulson, ADG, traffic & road safety.

“The campaign with short videos will involve the show’s character Vibhuti (played by Aasif Sheikh) playing a traffic cop and speaking a UP dialect while warning the riders about road safety and even penalising with challan in case of traffic violation,” said Vishnu Shankar, chief cluster officer, & TV.

“These videos will be put up across the state, across intersections and important places,” he added.

“As we mark the Road Safety Month in November, Uttar Pradesh Police is committed to bringing down road accidents in the state by 50 per cent in the next few years,” said the DGP.

Sharing the number of road accidents in the state and deaths due to it in the three years, he said, “As many as 37,729 accidents took place in 2021, which went up to 41,746 in 2022. As many as 32,684 accidents have been registered this year till September.

A total of 21,227, 22,599 and 17,507 deaths were recorded in these years.”

“We’re delighted to be a part of a campaign that generates awareness about road safety,” said the cast of ‘Bhabhi ji Ghar Par Hai’, including Shubhangi Atre, Anita, Aasif Sheikh and Manmohan Tiwari.