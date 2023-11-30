scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Twist in love story as Sheezan Khan joins ‘Chand Jalne Laga’

By Agency News Desk

Actor and ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ fame Sheezan M Khan has joined the cast of fairytale romantic love story ‘Chand Jalne Laga’ and said his entry will ignite an unexpected twist to the storyline. The love story traces the fairytale romance of Dev (Vishal Aditya Singh) and Tara (Kanika Mann). Sheezan will be playing the character of Dr Arjun, who is Tara’s childhood friend and becomes the third wheel in the love story.

Sheezan’s character is set to bring more drama and romance to the show.

Talking about his entry into the show, Sheezan said: “It will be fascinating for the audience to witness how my appearance on the show ignites an unexpected twist in the chemistry between Dev and Tara.”

“I’m certain that exploring the complexities of love through Tara and Dev’s journey will be challenging and fulfilling.

“I can’t wait to collaborate with its incredibly talented cast – Vishal and Kanika – and bring a new dynamic into this mesmerising story,” he added.

In the current storyline, Tara, and her father land in a hospital with serious injuries after a bomb blast. They need injections for their recovery, and Arjun steps up to administer the necessary treatment.

Just as Dev rushes to lend Tara emotional support, Tara unexpectedly hugs Dr Arjun, raising all sorts of questions about where things stand between them. Does this mark the beginning of a complicated love triangle? ‘

‘Chand Jalne Laga’ airs on Colors.

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Shah Rukh Khan surpasses Rajinikanth with ‘Jawan’, ‘Pathaan’
Next article
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif twinning in black at Sam Bahadur screening; Fan says, ‘Just looking like a wow’
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US