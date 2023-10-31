'Vanshaj': Shobhana's fate lies in Yuvika's hands in new episode, says Kavita Kapoor

The popular family-drama series ‘Vanshaj’, which is known for its flair for theatricality is now geared up to create even more suspense with its new episode. Actress Kavita Kapoor, who essays the character of Shobhana, has revealed that now she has finally been defeated by Yuvika, and with that loss, her fate will be decided by her nemesis.

Kavita Kapoor, elaborating on the premise of the new episode as well as her character detailed: “Shobhana has, until now, managed to outwit Yuvika, always staying one step ahead as the mastermind. However, Yuvika has now defeated her, revealing her lies to the entire family.”

“So, it’s going to be a roller coaster of emotions for every character, trying to anticipate her next move. Viewers will need to wait for a bit longer to discover what Shobhana’s fate will be after all of this,” she added.

Known for its flair of theatricality, suspense, and drama, ‘Vanshaj’ explores the complex relationships and power battles within the Mahajan family. In the recent episodes, viewers witnessed the long-awaited face-off between Yuvika (Anjali Tatrari) and Shobhana (Kavita Kapoor) during the Dussehra celebration. As Yuvika unveiled Shobhana’s deception, Vidur (Aliraza Namdar) also broke his silence, revealing her true nature to all.

Anjali Tatrari, who plays the character of Yuvika, said: “Yuvika has finally achieved her goal, she can get her father the justice he deserves with the truth now revealed. Personally, shooting these episodes was a bit challenging as my character experienced a wide range of emotions.”

She further mentioned, “But I am delighted with the audience’s response. They have embraced these scenes, and their reactions have been a huge source of motivation for me.”

In the upcoming episodes, the entire family, particularly Dadababu (Puneet Issar), is shattered by this revelation. Yuvika’s determination to bring Shobhana to justice raises questions about Shobhana’s next plan of action.

With unexpected twists and turns, Shobhana’s fate will hang in the balance. Viewers can expect to be on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating Shobhana’s next move.

‘Vanshaj’ airs Monday to Saturday on Sony SAB.