Vedanta Saluja joins ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’: Initially was apprehensive about doing comedy

Actor Vedanta Saluja, who will be seen playing Keshav in the sitcom ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’ shared how he was initially apprehensive about doing comedy, and said he has realised that it is not easy.

Known for his work in the web show ‘Made In Heaven’ Vedant will play the role of Keshav, a modern version of Lord Krishna, to make Daroga Happu Singh (Yogesh Tripathi) realise God’s positive presence.

Vedant is happy to bag the opportunity of joining the cast of ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’.

“The show is one of my favourites alongside ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’. I thoroughly enjoyed and admired Daroga Happu Singh’s character and the fun family dynamics in the show. So, I was delighted when I was offered a role in the show,” he said.

The actor went on to say, “Now, I get to meet, interact, and work with these talented artists and become a part of the show. So, it is a win-win situation for me! My family and friends are equally excited for me and eagerly looking forward to my character’s entry.”

Vedaant shared: “Initially, I was apprehensive about doing comedy, given it was my first, but the production and creative team helped me to prepare for the role. One thing I realised is that Comedy is not easy. It is all about timing. And I am glad everything worked out perfectly. The storyline is amusing and entertaining, which will be a complete laughter riot.”

Sharing details on his entry as Keshav, Vedaant added that the character embodies the kindness reminiscent of Lord Krishna, exuding a charming personality with a perpetual positive outlook.

The show airs on &TV.