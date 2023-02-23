scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Vikas Khanna: Kunal inspired me to be the face of TV

Vikas Khanna talked about his bond with chef Kunal Kapur and shared how he has guided him professionally and motivated him to become the face of TV

By News Bureau

Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna talked about his bond with chef Kunal Kapur and shared how he has guided him professionally and motivated him to become the face of TV and go beyond being a restaurant chef.

Both chefs share a friendly bond and have appeared as judges in seasons 2 and 3 of the cooking-based reality show ‘MasterChef India’. As Kunal returned as a guest judge on the show, Vikas talked about their camaraderie.

He said: “I never understood television because I am only a restaurant chef, but when I had to face it, chef Kunal Kapur’s guidance was crucial. I could only do this because he always steered and supported me. He has good business acumen and so when it comes to matters which need his words of wisdom, he is only a call away.”

The chef further said how two different people have been his support system in his personal and professional life. “In my personal life, it is always Ranveer (Brar, YouTube’s favourite celebrity chef), but in my professional life, it is Kunal who has been my constant,” he concluded.

‘MasterChef India’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Previous article
Eathan Bosch 'helluva proud' to be named SA20 Rising Star
Next article
Selena Gomez confesses having 'girl crush' on Bella Hadid
This May Also Interest You
Sports

For any sport to thrive, grassroots development is vital: Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: We were going well; we had it under control, laments Jemimah Rodrigues

News

Rema Lahiri celebrates father Bappi Lahiri’s composition: ‘Pyar Kabhi Kam Nahi Karna’

News

Kamya Panjabi wants to challenge stereotypes, 'redefine witches' on screen

Sports

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Ian Healy wants Pat Cummins to leave captaincy, focus on bowling

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: My intention was to give some empathy to captain, says Anjum on consoling Harmanpreet

Sports

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Smith to lead Australia in third Test in absence of Cummins

Health & Lifestyle

California hits grim milestone of 100,000 Covid-19 deaths

Fashion n Lifestyle

Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Soundarya Sharma and others spotted enjoying at Shekhar Suman’s Bigg Boss 16 party bash

News

New 'Lord of the Rings' film franchise set at Warner Bros.

News

R. Kelly sentenced to 20 years in prison for child pornography

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: We were looking in good shape, but unfortunately, we didn't get the win, says Harmanpreet

Sports

ISL: We saw it through and full credit to the players, says coach Grayson after Bengaluru FC's win

Sports

Qatar Open: Murray soars into semifinal after comeback win over Muller

News

Rohit Suchanti opens up about his journey in the entertainment industry

News

Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 16 years after rape conviction

Sports

Rio Open: Alcaraz stuns Fognini to sail into quarterfinals

Sports

Union Berlin upset Ajax in UEFA Europa League

News

Paul Mescal calls out 'creepy' fan who touched his derriere

News

Amanda Seyfried says Blake Lively almost played her iconic 'Mean Girls' role

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US