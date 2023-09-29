Vishal Dadlani on ‘IGT 10’: If SLB sees this, he’d collaborate with ‘Raaga Fusion’

Singer and music composer Vishal Dadlani, who is set to grace the stage of ‘India’s Got Talent’ season 10, was left spellbound by the performance of vibrant singing group ‘Raaga Fusion’ on the song ‘Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan’, and called it ‘unparalleled’. The talent reality show ‘India’s Got Talent; is gearing up for the weekend with the Top 11 contestants in the ‘Party Special’ episode. Bringing in the fun and glam quotient to this ‘party of talent’ will be the singing diva, Neha Kakkar, and the esteemed judges panel of ‘Indian Idol 14’, Kumar Sanu and Vishal Dadlani.

Amidst all the exceptional acts, the vibrant singing group ‘Raaga Fusion’ evokes beautiful emotions with their spellbinding rendition of ‘Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan’.

Vishal said: “I am sure that the world will hear about you this year. If Sanjay Leela Bhansali (SLB) was to witness this performance, he’d undoubtedly want to collaborate with Raaga Fusion. The four of you delivered a performance that typically demands an entire orchestra.”

“Ajay, your vocals are simply incredible. As a band, your musical creativity is unparalleled. I’ve never given a standing ovation after hearing just one line before. The seamless transition from playing the flute to the bottle was super-impressive, emphasising that precision is key to making an impact,” he shared.

Added Vishal: “Raaga Fusion, you managed to captivate both me and Sanu Da, and that’s no easy feat. Your talent speaks for itself.”

Judge Kirron Kher commented: “The atmosphere you create with your performances is truly outstanding. It makes me immensely proud that India’s Got Talent consistently brings such talented bands into the spotlight.”

‘India’s Got Talent’ airs on Sony.