Sunday, December 24, 2023
TVNews

Vyom Thakkar to turn Santa, keep surprise gifts in co-actors’ rooms

By Agency News Desk

Actor Vyom Thakkar, who portrays the younger version of the former Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the television show ‘Atal’, has shared his plans for Christmas. The actor said that he will dress up like Santa Claus on the sets of the show and keep surprise gifts in everyone’s room.

Talking about the same, he said: “I love Santa Claus. He makes people happy by giving surprise gifts. I want to be like him, wearing his outfit and making wishes come true for people. As Atal ji’s birthday coincides with Christmas, I am going to celebrate it in a special way. I will dress up like Santa on the set and keep surprise gifts in everyone’s room.”

He further mentioned: “I’ve been asking them what they want from Santa this year (laughs). Some people found out about my plans, but I am trying to keep it a surprise. I hope this Secret Santa mission will bring a lot of joy and happiness on the set.”

Recently, actor Milind Dastane, who essays the role of Shyam Lal Vajpayee in the television show ‘Atal’, recollected his meeting with the former Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee ahead of the latter’s 99th Birth anniversary on December 25.

Walking down the memory lane, Milind called him a “master storyteller” who was gifted with creating captivating narratives on simple topics courtesy his wordplay.

‘Atal’ airs Monday to Friday on &TV.

Previous article
New antibody may help fight multiple forms of flu virus
Next article
Want to take positives from Dubai into new season, says Para shuttler Manasi Joshi
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES
Advertisment

More in Entertainment

Advertisement

Developed & Maintained by Codestrela Technologies Pvt. Ltd.