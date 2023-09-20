scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Waseem Mushtaq returns to TV with 'Aangan Apno Ka'

By Agency News Desk
Waseem Mushtaq returns to TV with 'Aangan Apno Ka'
Waseem Mushtaq _ news agency pic

Actor Waseem Mushtaq, who was last seen in TV show ‘Spy Bahu’, has joined the cast of upcoming show ‘Aangan Apno Ka’. Waseem said: “It is my comeback to screens after more then a year. I have finally taken up a show and the primary reason for doing the show is the strong content in the storyline and amazing characterisation by the makers of the show.”

“While reading the opening episodes I remembered my first show ’12/24 Karol Bagh’ which too had a plot based in Delhi and the characters were very relevant,” he added.

He is popularly known for featuring in shows like ‘Bhagyavidhaata’, ‘Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya’, ‘Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum’ among others, and will be seen playing a gray shaded role.

He said: “I will essay Varun, a guy of today’s generation who has gray shades. I feel when the audience will watch me on the screen, they will easily relate to him. I’m excited and looking forward to this new journey.”

Meanwhile, he is also pursuing singing as a career alongside acting and business.

“While I was off shooting, I was concentrating on my business and gearing up for my original songs scheduled to launch later this year. And have literally said no to almost 10-15 shows in the last one year.”

‘Aangan Apno Ka’ will air on Sony Sab.

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Ariana Grande, Gabrielle Union, Guillermo del Toro denouncing book bans in US
Next article
Rapper Shubh’s ‘Still Rollin’ India tour cancelled after reported support for ‘Khalistan’
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US