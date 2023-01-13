scorecardresearch
When Asha Parekh had typhoid but went on shooting till she fell unconscious

Asha Parekh recalled getting infected with typhoid during the shoot of her films 'Teesri Manzil' and 'Baharon Ke Sapne'.

By News Bureau

Veteran actress Asha Parekh recalled getting infected with typhoid during the shoot of her films ‘Teesri Manzil’ and ‘Baharon Ke Sapne’. Despite her illness, she continued to shoot until one day she fainted on the sets.

Asha said: “I was shooting for two different movies at the same time, during those days, I used to shoot for ‘Teesri Manzil’ in the day-time, and at night, for ‘Baharon Ke Sapne’. Since I was working round the clock, I got infected with typhoid, however, I still insisted on doing the shoot because a grand set was created for the song.”

Asha started working at a very early age and legendary director Bimal Roy cast her in his film, ‘Maa’ at the age of 10. Though she got some recgnition as a child actor, establishing herself as an actress was not easy and she faced rejections before the 1959 film ‘Dil Deke Dekho’ with Shammi Kapoor.

Later she did movies such as ‘Jab Pyar Kisi Se Hota Hai’, ‘Teesri Manzil, ‘Baharon Ke Sapne’, ‘Do Badan’, ‘Kati Patang’, ‘Mere Sanam’, ‘Love in Tokyo’, and so on.

She recently made an appearance at the singing reality show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs’ for the special episode of ‘Celebrating Rajesh Khanna and Asha Parekh.’

The 80-year-old actress talked about shooting for a song ‘Kya Janu Sajan’ from the 1967 black and white film ‘Baharon Ke Sapne’. However, she revealed that after recovering from her illness, she shot for this song at two different sets.

She continued: “Unfortunately, one day when I was shooting, I fainted around 1 at night and the shoot came to a halt. After that, I was on complete bed rest for approximately 15 to 20 days. And because only the beginning of the song was shot, the rest of the song was later shot at two to three different sets. While the whole film was black & white, we shot this song in colour format. It was beautiful.”

The singing reality show, ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs’ judged by Shankar Mahadevan, Anu Malik and Neeti Mohan airs on Zee TV.

T-Series and director Raaj Shaandilyaa team up for multiple ambitious projects
Priya Malik: There should be a mandatory break for every actor
