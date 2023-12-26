Thursday, December 28, 2023
When Ishan Kishan had Wasabi thinking it was mint chutney

Ishan Kishan' has revealed that his mouth was on fire after having Wasabi, thinking it was mint chutney.

 Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan, who appeared on the quiz based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’ has revealed that his mouth was on fire after having Wasabi, thinking it was mint chutney.

The megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is the host of quiz based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’ welcomed cricket sensations Ishan and Smriti Mandhana to the hot seat.

For Rs 20,000, they were asked an image based question: “Which of these is a Japanese dish?”

The correct answer was sushi.

Big B responded to the same, and said: “I knew the answer too. I knew when I saw the chopsticks! I still don’t know how to eat using them.”

Ishan then said: “Sir, more than that, your friends who are…When I just began playing at the international level, the cricketers who’d been travelling to London and other countries took me out for sushi. They told me to eat the sushi with mint chutney.”

“I assumed it was similar to Indian cuisine and would be tasty. I took a generous amount of the mint chutney and when I ate it, sir… ,” said the 25-year-old cricketer.

The ‘Brahmastra’ actor interrupted and said: “Your mouth was on fire.”

Ishan said: “Sir, it gave me a runny nose and my ears were hot. That was wasabi.”

The 81-year-old actor said yes, wasabi is pungent and hot.

Ishan then revealed that he played this same prank on the next four players, to which Amitabh replied that he got his revenge.

The young cricketer concluded, saying, “I was pranked. So, I told the newbies to eat the mint chutney too.”

