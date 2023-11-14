Whoopi Goldberg honours brother who died at 65 as she turns 68

Actress-comedian Whoopi Goldberg remembered her late brother as she turned 68. The ‘View’ host rang in her 68th birthday on the episode of the daytime talk show by gifting her fellow co-hosts with some of her favourite things.

“It is my birthday and I want to get the celebration started and there’s no better way to do that than with one of my favorite things than my Prosecco,” Whoopishared. “I didn’t know you had to bring gifts when it was your birthday. Sorry, guys,” joked Sara Haines, reports People magazine.

“Let me tell you why it’s important. I think it’s important because I feel lucky to have lived to this age,” Whoopibegan.

The actress continued, “I outlived my brother – I’m older than my brother was – and I just feel like I should celebrate and have a good time for all those folks who didn’t get to get here.”

“We are very lucky to have you co-host,” Sunny Hostin told her.

Whoopi’s brother, Clyde K Johnson, died from a brain aneurysm in 2015 at the age of 65, according to Entertainment Weekly.

As per People, the actress and comedian marked what would have been his 74th birthday in a sweet Instagram post on October 17.

“Today is my big brother Clyde’s birthday and I miss him. Happy birthday bro!” she wrote at the time, adding a throwback photo of the two.

Following Whoopi’s touching tribute on the show, Sara, 46, pointed out the cake dolls sculpted in the EGOT winner’s likeness. One resembled Whoopi’s Sister Act character, Sister Mary Clarence.

“What happened in Italy today, it turns out I was honoured because an Italian entertainer Rosario Fiorello and singer Mahmood performed a Sister Act tribute in honour of my birthday in Italy,” Whoopi said.

“The show is called ‘Viva Rai 2’.”

The ‘Color Purple’ star then played a clip of the Italian television show, which featured an ensemble dressed in a nun’s habit singing and dancing to ‘I Will Follow Him’ from the hit 1992 comedy.