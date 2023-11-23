‘Witnessed sunsets, spotted snakes’: Navika Kotia on shooting in jungle

Actress Navika Kotia shared her enthusiasm about the outdoor shoot for an upcoming sequence in the show ‘Kyunki… Saas Maa, Bahu Beti Hoti Hai’, and said how shooting in a jungle was not at all easy, adding it had its own challenges.

The story touches upon its protagonist Ambika’s endeavour of disproving a general notion that ‘Saas kabhi maa, aur Bahu kabhi beti nahi ban sakti’ through a landmark decision of adopting a girl child but raising her as a bahu and not beti, who will keep the family together after growing up has kept the audience hooked to their television screens.

In recent episodes, Kabir (Himanshu Soni) finds himself in a dilemma as he has been asked to kidnap his friend Kesar (Navika) by Queen (Ishan Raj) so that he can get money to save his friend who is in the hospital.

However, things go differently than planned, because they get trapped in a jungle, and end up spending a night together. To capture the essence of this gripping storyline, the cast and crew of the show went to great lengths and shot it in an actual jungle making it authentic for the audience.

This led to, spending more than three days filming the sequence. Although all the actors are always up for taking on challenges and trying new things to showcase their best on-screen, Navika was particularly enthusiastic about this outdoor shoot.

Talking about the same, Navika said: “Ever since we started shooting for the show, we have always been on set. Although shooting indoors can be fun because of the comfort it provides, shooting outdoors, in natural surroundings is a completely different experience.”

“When I learned about this jungle sequence, I was really looking forward to it. And honestly, I love taking up challenges and trying out new things as it helps me grow as an actor in many ways. Shooting in a jungle wasn’t all easy, and to be honest, it definitely comes with a lot of challenges,” she shared.

The ‘School Friends’ fame actress said: “Despite that, Manasi Ma’am, Himanshu, and I had a lot of fun shooting for this sequence. We witnessed beautiful sunsets and sunrises. In fact, even spotted a few snakes. It was an absolutely amazing experience.”

In the upcoming episodes, viewers will see Suraj confronting Kesar about her night in the jungle with Kabir, questioning her loyalty. He goes as far as asking her to undergo a purity test, leading to a tense moment. Ambika intervenes, slapping Suraj for indirectly questioning her upbringing and his fiancée’s dignity.

The question remains: will Kesar accept these accusations, or will she stand up for her rights and fight back.

It airs on Zee TV.