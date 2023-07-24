scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Yogesh Mahajan on 'Shiv Shakti': Joining retelling of universe's first love saga is enriching experience

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 24 (IANS) Actor Yogesh Mahajan has made his entry on the show ‘Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyag Tandav’, enlivening the part of Shukracharya, the guru of Daityas, Asuras and Danavas, who chose to support the demons in their quest for revenge against the Devas. 

‘Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyag Tandav’ has entranced audiences with its captivating depiction of the universe’s first love saga between Lord Shiv and Goddess Sati.

In the current storyline, the marriage between Lord Shiv and Goddess Sati has taken place, which, as per Shukracharya’s belief, will lead to the downfall of the Asuras.

In the upcoming episodes, Shukracharya’s actions will cause trouble for Shiv and Sati’s life

Expressing his excitement about playing Shukracharya, Yogesh Mahajan shared: “I’m thrilled about essaying the role of Shukracharya, one of the greatest sages of all times. I’ve worked with many mythological shows before but being part of Colors and producer Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s vision in Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyag Tandav is a huge honour.”

“Joining the grand retelling of the universe’s first love saga is an enriching experience for me as an actor. What makes portraying the revered sage intriguing for me is the changing dynamics of his devotion to Lord Shiv. This show marked a new era in the mythology realm, and I’m elated to have embarked on this wonderful journey of epic storytelling,” he added.

‘Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyag Tandav’ airs on Colors.

–IANS

sp/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
FIFA Women's World Cup: Germany register comprehensive 6-0 win over Morocco
Next article
WI v IND: It's not easy to take a five-fer on such a flat wicket, says Mohammed Siraj
This May Also Interest You
News

Dono: Launch of a director and two fresh faces à la ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’

News

OTT has changed life of writers: Mona Singh

News

Sunny Leone's 'Kennedy' to be showcased at IFFSA Canada

News

Performing in BRIC Festival was a moment of manifestation for Raja Kumari

Sports

Indian men's, women’s teams aim to excel in 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation International Tournament

Sports

SL v PAK: Bowlers, Abdullah, Masood put Pakistan in commanding position against Sri Lanka

Technology

Tesla execs to meet commerce minister as China fumes at India’s BYD plant rejection

News

Allu Arjun hits 1 million followers on 'Threads'

Technology

China to send zebrafish to space to study bone loss in astronauts

News

Sajid Nadiadwala: A visionary filmmaker mastering all genres

Sports

Ashes 2023: Would play Anderson unless he himself feels he is finished at international level, says Hussain

Sports

Al Hilal make world record £259m bid for PSG star Kylian Mbappe: Reports

Sports

ISSF Shooting: Kamaljeet helps India win two more gold medals as Junior World Championships ends

News

Robert Downey Jr. in awe of Cillian Murphy's 'greater sacrifice' to play 'Oppenheimer'

News

Vaani Kapoor has to tap into all her learnings of decade as actor for 'Mandala Murders'

Technology

This sweating, breathing, and walking robot to unravel effect of heat on humans

News

Arjun Bijlani plays prank on Nikki, hides her make-up room keys on sets

Sports

WI v IND: It's not easy to take a five-fer on such a flat wicket, says Mohammed Siraj

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US