Yogesh Tripathi says Maths degree helps him play his parts with accuracy

Actor Yogesh Tripathi, who is seen in the sitcom ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’ has opened up on his academic experiences, and said whether dealing with intricate equations or portraying complex characters, his education moulds the accuracy and enthusiasm.

Opening up on his educational journey, Yogesh, who hails from Uttar Pradesh revealed: “Away from the spotlight, I have a grounding in numbers, with a BSC in Mathematics from Bundelkhand University, Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh.”

“Whether dealing with intricate equations or portraying complex characters, my education moulds the accuracy and enthusiasm I infuse into every performance. Mathematics and acting come together in a harmonious blend of calculated expression on the stage,” added the ‘Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai’ fame actor.

In ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’, Yogesh plays the character of Daroga Happu Singh.

The current storyline of the show is revolving around Happu (Yogesh Tripathi) who ridicules Hritik (Aryan Prajapati), Chamchi (Zaara Warssi), and Ranbir (Somya Azad) when they inform him about a friend’s father behaving strangely as a dancer’s spirit has possessed him.

Happu boasts that if any spirit has courage, it must possess a brave person like him. That night, he dons a mask and scares Rajesh (Geetanjali Mishra) and the kids, causing panic before he bursts into laughter. The following day, the kids challenge Happu to spend a night in a cemetery. He agrees and brings along Beni (Vishwanath Chatterjee).

Instead of staying the night, Happu records a video at the cemetery gate and then heads to the police station to sleep, oblivious to Shakal’s death there. Manohar (Nitin Jadhav) tricks Shakal into eating biryani containing a cockroach and dies. Upon reaching the police station, a mysterious hand touches Happu. When Happu wakes up, Shakal’s spirit enters his body, leading to bizarre behaviour.

Shocked by Happu’s strange behaviour, Rajesh discovers the presence of someone else’s soul in his body through the mirror.

The show airs on &TV.