Yogesh Tripathi shares life lessons imparted by his Chemistry teacher

Actor Yogesh Tripathi, who is known for his role in ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’, shared a valuable lesson that he has incorporated in his life from his chemistry teacher. Yogesh plays the character of Daroga Happu Singh in the sitcom. The show features Happu Singh’s mother, wife and nine children.

Recalling his school days, and talking about his favourite Chemistry teacher, Yogesh said: “I want to convey my heartfelt gratitude for my favourite Chemistry teacher, Hameed Beg sir. He is the one who has left the most profound impact on my academic life. Even though I never possessed strong academic skills and found Chemistry extremely difficult, he simplified the subject for me.”

“Whenever he presented a new concept, he made it comprehensible, employing the best examples to ensure clarity. His cheerfulness and politeness make him an exceptional educator. His modest approach towards his students has consistently been a wellspring of inspiration. Despite his extensive teaching experience, he continuously strives to innovate and refine his teaching techniques,” shared the 44-year-old actor.

Yogesh further said: “He seeks knowledge through collaboration and explores inventive ways to engage and motivate students. This is a valuable lesson that I have incorporated in my life. As an actor, I embrace experimentation and continuous learning to hone my craft.”

He recently surprised his teacher with a visit. “Witnessing my growth as an actor brought him immense happiness. He shared his belief that I have made the right career choice. His influence on my life is immeasurable, and I remain eternally grateful for his unwavering support and guidance,” he added.

‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’ revolves around the misadventures of Happu Singh, a police officer in the city of Kanpur, and his large family. The show airs on &TV.