scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Yogesh Tripathi shares life lessons imparted by his Chemistry teacher

Actor Yogesh Tripathi, who is known for his role in ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’, shared a valuable lesson that he has incorporated in his life from his chemistry teacher. 

By Agency News Desk
Yogesh Tripathi shares life lessons imparted by his Chemistry teacher
Yogesh Tripathi shares life lessons imparted by his Chemistry teacher

Actor Yogesh Tripathi, who is known for his role in ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’, shared a valuable lesson that he has incorporated in his life from his chemistry teacher.  Yogesh plays the character of Daroga Happu Singh in the sitcom. The show features Happu Singh’s mother, wife and nine children.

Recalling his school days, and talking about his favourite Chemistry teacher, Yogesh said: “I want to convey my heartfelt gratitude for my favourite Chemistry teacher, Hameed Beg sir. He is the one who has left the most profound impact on my academic life. Even though I never possessed strong academic skills and found Chemistry extremely difficult, he simplified the subject for me.”

“Whenever he presented a new concept, he made it comprehensible, employing the best examples to ensure clarity. His cheerfulness and politeness make him an exceptional educator. His modest approach towards his students has consistently been a wellspring of inspiration. Despite his extensive teaching experience, he continuously strives to innovate and refine his teaching techniques,” shared the 44-year-old actor.

Yogesh further said: “He seeks knowledge through collaboration and explores inventive ways to engage and motivate students. This is a valuable lesson that I have incorporated in my life. As an actor, I embrace experimentation and continuous learning to hone my craft.”

He recently surprised his teacher with a visit. “Witnessing my growth as an actor brought him immense happiness. He shared his belief that I have made the right career choice. His influence on my life is immeasurable, and I remain eternally grateful for his unwavering support and guidance,” he added.

‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’ revolves around the misadventures of Happu Singh, a police officer in the city of Kanpur, and his large family. The show airs on &TV.

4
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Covishield & Covaxin vax didn't raise risk of heart attacks: Study
Next article
Neeti Mohan's mantra for work-life balance: 'Wherever you are, be there 100 per cent'
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US