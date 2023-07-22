scorecardresearch
Zaara Warsi shares recipe of her special Milkshake Delight on Mango Day

By Agency News Desk
Zaara Warsi

Actress Zaara Warsi, who essays the role of Chamchi in the television show ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’, has shared the recipe of her special Mango Milkshake Delight on the occasion of Mango Day on Saturday. The actress shared that she absolutely loves mangoes and craves for them all the time.

Sharing her recipe, the actress said: “I whip up this delightful mango milkshake using bottled mango pulp to satisfy my cravings. It’s so delicious! The recipe is super simple and takes just five minutes to make. Here’s what I do: I grab four to five spoons of mango pulp and add two spoons of sugar, milk, and some ice cubes to a blender.”

She further mentioned: “I blend it all together until it’s smooth and frothy. And if I’m feeling extra fancy, I throw in a few scoops of vanilla ice cream and sprinkle some dried fruits on top as a tasty garnish. I call this recipe the Mango Milkshake Delight and let me tell you, everyone in my family and even on set loves it. This shake’s smooth texture and refreshing chill make it an absolute treat for everyone. It’s like happiness in a glass.”

‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’ is a show about Happu Singh, a police officer in the city of Kanpur. The story revolves around the misadventures of Happu Singh and his large family- his wife; Rajesh Singh, mother Katori and his nine children. He is constantly troubled by the rivalry between his wife and mother and the antics of his best friend; Beni and his nine children who are Katori ‘Kat’, Mallai ‘Mallaika’, Ranbir, Hritik, Chamchi, Ayushman and three other kids who are infants.

‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’ airs Monday to Friday on &TV.

