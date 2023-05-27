scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

1 in 6 N.Korean kids under 5 suffer from stunted growth: Report

By Agency News Desk

Seoul, May 27 (IANS) Around one in six North Korean children under the age of 5 suffer from stunted growth due to malnutrition, an international report revealed on Saturday.

The stunting rate of the children in the age group in the impoverished state was estimated at 16.8 per cent, or 285,000 children, in 2022, according to the report on the levels and trends in child malnutrition released jointly by the Unicef, the World Health Organization and the World Bank Group.

The figure is over 10 times greater than the 26,800 children in the same age group experiencing the condition in South Korea, Yonhap News Agency quoted the report as saying.

It, however, marked a decline from 2012, when 411,300 North Korean children were estimated to have suffered from the condition.

The number of overweight North Korean children in the age group stood at 47,500 last year, compared with 25,100 in 2012.

The report comes amid concerns over chronic malnutrition in the isolated country, which has implemented strong antivirus measures in recent years, such as border lockdowns, to ward off the spread of Covid-19.

–IANS

ksk/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Inspiring movie on a soldier's bravery, 'Fauja' leaves a mark on Karthik Dammu
Next article
ITTF takes pride in Durban table tennis worlds
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Study predicts risk of 5 types of heart failure using AI tools

News

Jo jokes Harry Potter turned to crack due to stress of being 'the chosen one'

Sports

IPL 2023: The way Shubman Gill is batting right now is just unbelievable, says Vijay Shankar

Sports

IPL 2023: Disappointed about the result but we fought right to the end, says MI head coach Boucher

Sports

IPL 2023: Younger players coming through this tournament really well is a big positive, says Rohit Sharma

Sports

IPL 2023: Over in which I hit three sixes made me realise maybe this is my day, says Shubman Gill

News

Anushka Sharma personifies elegance in her Cannes debut

Sports

Ayesha Shroff, Krishna Shroff reveal story behind birth of Matrix Fight Night: 'Never a vanity project for us'

Sports

IPL 2023: One of the finest innings I have seen in a T20 game, says Hardik on Gill's century

Sports

Whenever we have big games, Gill will perform as Virat, Rohit, and Dhoni have: Suresh Raina

Technology

Twitter Spaces team down to 'roughly three' employees from 100

News

Investigation on Roger Waters after alleged anti-semitic Berlin show

Sports

IPL 2023: JioCinema sets concurrency world record with 2.57 cr viewers during Qualifier 2

Sports

Meg Lanning ruled out of Women's Ashes Tour

Technology

Tesla Model Y becomes 1st EV to earn world's best-selling car tag

News

When Kajol shot a song for 'Fanaa' in -27 degrees in chiffon, and it was scrapped!

Sports

Teenage golfer Zeng wins Beijing Women's Challenge

Sports

Relegation in the spotlight on dramatic final day in Premier League

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US