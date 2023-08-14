120 private nephrologists stage 3-day strike against 17% dip in dialysis rates

Gandhinagar, August 14 (IANS) Private doctors affiliated with the Nephrology Association of Gujarat on Monday started a three-day strike in protest against the state government’s decision to slash dialysis rates under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) scheme.

The rates for dialysis have been lowered from Rs 2,300 to Rs 1,950, inclusive of a Rs 300 transport allowance for patients.

The Nephrology Association of Gujarat is advocating for a revised dialysis rate of Rs 2,500, which includes a transport allowance of Rs 300 for patients.

The association has issued a stern warning that if their suggested rate is not acknowledged, around 120 private doctors may withdraw from the PMJAY scheme.

In response to the reduction of reimbursement rates by 17 per cent, doctors affiliated with the association have ceased dialysis procedures under the PMJAY scheme for three days starting from Monday.

The association contends that a compensation of Rs 1,650 is unfeasible.

Further intensifying their stance, the association is also demanding authorization to reuse dialysis filters as per the guidelines laid out by the National Health Authority (NHA) and the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. Amidst these developments, Health Secretary Manoj Agrawal has extended an invitation to the association for dialogue and discussions.

He confirmed that the strike encompasses 229 facilities.

However, he was swift to reassure that patients in need of dialysis services will not face any disruptions, highlighting the government’s robust kidney dialysis program.

Additionally, a helpline number has been established for patients in need, while the 108 ambulance network has been directed to facilitate the transportation of patients to nearby government facilities for dialysis.

–IANS

janvi/ksk