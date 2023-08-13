scorecardresearch
18 patients die in 24-hours at Maharashtra’s CSMM Hospital

By Agency News Desk

Thane, Aug 13 (IANS) At least 18 people have died in last 24-hours at the government-run Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Memorial (CSMM) Hospital in Thane’s Kalwa sparking a wave of public and political outrage in Maharashtra.

Five patients have also died on August 10 at the hospital taking the total death to 23.

“In past 48 hours, 18 deaths have been reported. Some of the deceased patients were already undergoing treatment for various ailments like chronic kidney disease, pneumonia, kerosene poisoning, and road accidents. The majority of the patients who succumbed were admitted to the ICU,” Thane Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar.

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar expressed grief over the incident and criticised the district administration for its delayed response.

“A heartbreaking incident took place in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital… It is very unfortunate that the administration did not wake up even when the incident of death of 5 patients in the last few days was fresh,” he wrote on X.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has ordered the setting up of an independent probe committee, headed by the Commissioner of Health Services, to investigate the clinical aspect of the deaths.

The committee will include the collector, civic chief, Director of Health Services, interventionist at state-run JJ Hospital in Mumbai, and civic surgeon.

Maharashtra Minister Deepak Kesarkar said that any negligence found would result in action and potential compensation.

“Our sympathies are with the families,” he said, emphasising that the ICU capacity of CSMM Hospital had been increased, admitting critical patients in their final stages.

He recognised the challenges faced by doctors in such cases but assured that a committee had been formed to probe the matter.

On Thursday, an angry mob gathered at the hospital questioning the authorities and alleging that deaths have occurred due to ‘negligence’ of doctors.

IANS

Agency News Desk
