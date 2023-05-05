scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

30 mins a week of mobile phone call may raise risk of high BP by 12%

By Agency News Desk

Beijing, May 5 (IANS) Talking on a mobile for 30 minutes or more per week is linked with a 12 per cent increased risk of high blood pressure compared with less than 30 minutes, according to a research.

Mobile phones emit low levels of radio frequency energy, which has been linked with rise in blood pressure after short-term exposure.

Almost three-quarters of the global population aged 10 and over own a mobile phone. Nearly 1.3 billion adults aged 30 to 79 years worldwide have high blood pressure (hypertension). Hypertension is a major risk factor for heart attack and stroke and a leading cause of premature death globally.

“It’s the number of minutes people spend talking on a mobile that matters for heart health, with more minutes meaning greater risk,” said Professor Xianhui Qin of Southern Medical University, Guangzhou, China.

The study, published in European Heart Journal-Digital Health, also showed that compared to participants who spent less than 5 minutes per week making or receiving mobile phone calls, weekly usage time of 30-59 minutes, 1-3 hours, 4-6 hours and more than 6 hours was associated with an 8 per cent, 13 per cent, 16 per cent and 25 per cent raised risk of high blood pressure, respectively.

While years of use and employing a hands-free device/speakerphone were not significantly related to the development of hypertension, genetic factors played a significant role.

The likelihood of developing high blood pressure was greatest in those with high genetic risk who spent at least 30 minutes a week talking on a mobile — they had a 33 per cent higher likelihood of hypertension compared to those with low genetic risk who spent less than 30 minutes a week on the phone.

“Our findings suggest that talking on a mobile may not affect the risk of developing high blood pressure as long as weekly call time is kept below half an hour. More research is required to replicate the results, but until then it seems prudent to keep mobile phone calls to a minimum to preserve heart health,” Professor Qin said.

To examine the relationship between making and receiving phone calls and new-onset hypertension, a total of 2,12,046 adults aged 37 to 73 years without hypertension were included.

–IANS

rvt/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Covid-19 no longer a public health emergency: WHO
Next article
Ultimate Table Tennis franchises choose coaches for Season 4 at coach draft
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Ultimate Table Tennis franchises choose coaches for Season 4 at coach draft

Health & Lifestyle

Covid-19 no longer a public health emergency: WHO

Sports

'Has always been a good player for India…will make the most of it': Ganguly on Rahane playing WTC final

Technology

4 of Uranus' large moons may hold water: NASA

Health & Lifestyle

Mann, Kejriwal open 80 more Aam Aadmi Clinics in Punjab

Sports

IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals win toss, elect to bat first against Gujarat Giants

Sports

Rishabh Pant walks on his own, declares he is crutches-free in major recovery milestone

Technology

Microsoft updates Photos app in Windows 11 with new features

Technology

Homegrown edtech startup Teachmint lays off over 70 employees

News

J&K Rifles officer's son, Vidyut Jammwal grew up listening to war stories

Technology

India records 18% surge in weekly cyber attacks in Q1 2023: Report

Sports

'Let them fight their battle', Sourav Ganguly refuses to comment on wrestlers' protest

Sports

Veteran England pacer Katherine Sciver-Brunt announces retirement from international cricket

Sports

Men's World Boxing C.ships: Hussamuddin advances to pre-quarters; Ashish bows out

Technology

Apple launches 20 new games to its Arcade service

Health & Lifestyle

Indian art market makes turnover of $144.3 mn in FY 2023: Report

Technology

Discord updates its username system, removes 4-digit suffix

Sports

RR owner Manoj Badale feels future of Test cricket will be reduced to short windows like Wimbledon

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US